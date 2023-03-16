Mets Star Closer Edwin Diaz (Knee) Undergoing MRI Thursday by SportsGrid 53 minutes ago

New York Mets star closer Edwin Diaz will undergo an MRI Thursday on his injured right knee, according to MLB insider Andy Martino.

Diaz suffered the injury during an on-field celebration following Puerto Rico’s 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday. The 28-year-old could not put any weight on his leg and had to be helped off the field.

“Quiet,” said Puerto Rico outfielder Kike Hernandez when asked about the mood in the clubhouse. “I mean, it comes to a certain point that it gets bigger than the game and something very unfortunate happened. As excited as we were about the game and all that, it’s one of our brothers and some of us grew together and all that. It’s real easy to set aside the game and worry about us as humans. So it definitely doesn’t feel like we just beat the Dominican Republic to advance.”

Per Martino, “People briefed on the situation fear that Diaz could be lost for a significant period, perhaps the entire season.”

Diaz was spectacular for New York last season, notching 32 saves with a 1.31 ERA in 61 appearances.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Mets holding the second-best World Series odds at +800, tied with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.