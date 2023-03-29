Miami Hurricanes Roll Call: Head Coach, Top Players, X-Factor by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Miami Hurricanes felt that a second-straight Elite Eight wasn’t enough.

The ACC co-regular-season champions were able to storm back and take down 2-seed Texas on Sunday, punching their first ticket to the Final Four in program history. We look at how they found their way to a Final Four and the squad heading to Houston this weekend.

Headman Jim LarraÃ±aga is in his 12th season as the Miami head coach and has amassed 255 wins. He previously spent time as the George Mason and Bowling Green head coach.

This is not his first trip to the Final Four, as LarraÃ±aga took the Cinderella Patriots, an 11-seed, to the semifinals in 2006.

Miami succeeds through a masterful offense led by strong guard play and smaller but skillful big men. The Hurricanes rank fifth in offensive efficiency on KenPom, all while topping the ACC in effective field goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage.

They showed how explosive they can be with the ball, storming back to snatch the win from Texas and a spot in the Final Four. Their defense leaves plenty to be desired, but the Hurricanes can be a nightmare to defend when they are on their game.

Electric guard Isaiah Wong is Miami’s floor general. He provides an on-ball threat that can score anywhere on the court with solid length, quickness, and the ability to finish at the rim.

In his fourth season with the program – a rarity in today’s day of transfers and one-and-dones – Wong gives the Hurricanes a trustworthy player in the backcourt that rarely makes a mistake. He can win you games regularly, and he’ll rarely play you out of one.

Forward Jordan Miller was as perfect as you can get on Sunday against Texas. The fifth-year senior scored 27 points and did not miss a shot, going seven-of-seven from the floor and 13-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Big man Norchad Omier’s injury concerns heading into the tournament put serious worry into Miami’s lack of a frontcourt against tricky 12-seed Drake for the opening round. He was ultimately able to play and has made a massive difference for the Hurricanes in their run to the Final Four.

Two double-doubles have helped provide an anchor in the paint they have often missed in years past. The Nicaraguan gives this team some balance on the offensive end. If Omier is on his game, the Hurricanes are a scary foe.

The Miami Hurricanes are currently +450 to win the 2022 National Championship, per FanDuel Sportsbook.