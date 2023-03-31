Mike Greenberg Could Not Believe This Take On Patriots Rival The ESPN host hilariously was left shook by Jason Ounpraseuth 52 minutes ago

Mike Greenberg was left speechless on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Friday after NFL analyst Louis Riddick dropped a reasonable take on a New England Patriots rival.

The ESPN host is a die-hard Jets fan, and like many in New York, he impatiently has been waiting for his team to complete the Aaron Rodgers trade with the Green Bay Packers. The impending arrival of the future Hall of Famer has shot the Jets up futures boards, with the team among the favorites to win the AFC and behind the Buffalo Bills to win the division.

The Patriots have the worst odds to win the division, and fans could buy low with the hope Bill Belichick approves a Lamar Jackson trade with the Baltimore Ravens, but multiple reports indicate New England has no interest in the 2019 MVP and is content with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

The Dolphins are another interesting buy-low candidate in the AFC East. New York supplanted Miami across sportsbooks in the division, but it still was a playoff team with Tua Tagovailoa out for four games.

” … If Tua can just make it through, 15, 16, 17 games and get to the postseason to where he’s available in the postseason, Miami is winning the East,” Riddick said on “Get Up,” per ESPN. “Book it. Miami’s winning the East. … Vic Fangio is gonna take — this defense will make huge strides in 2023. Jalen Ramsey’s going to be one of those guys who’s going to be up there for defensive MVP. Him and Jevon Holland will be the best defensive back duo in the NFL.”

Greenberg could not believe what he had heard. The host was left in shock and felt betrayed Riddick picked a team other than his Jets to win the division.

But it’s not the worst bet to make. The best odds to get the Dolphins to win the AFC East is at BetMGM with +360 odds. This means a $100 bet would pay out $460. FanDuel has the shortest odds at +290.

If you want to go further, Caesars has the best odds for Miami to win the AFC at 16-1. Most major sportsbooks have the number at 12-1. The Jets’ odds to win the conference is 7-1 at Caesars by comparison.

It might feel like a shoo-in to bet on a Rodgers-led Jets team to compete with the division-favorite Bills, but anything can happen in the NFL. His predecessor, Brett Favre, didn’t win the AFC East in his first and only season in New York. The winner in 2008? Miami.