MLB Betting Preview: Alek Manoah Will Need Strong Season For Blue Jays Manoah proved doubters wrong in 2022 by Claudia Bellofatto 31 minutes ago

As MLB spring training games continue, we look to the next team in my American League East preview. The Toronto Blue Jays have the second-shortest odds behind the Yankees to win the division — and that by itself is a bet I would consider before Opening Day.

Along with all of the reasons I mentioned in my article on the Under for New York’s win total, Toronto has the talent to dethrone the Yankees by the end of the season. They have a stacked lineup that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer, Alejandro Kirk and Daulton Varsho. Toronto finished fourth in runs scored in 2022, and that was with a historic right-handed heavy lineup. The addition of lefties Varsho, Kevin Kiermaier and Brandon Belt will bring some balance to a team that had the most right-handed at-bats a team had taken in 30 years.

They also invested in their bullpen and defense in the offseason — vocalizing “run protection” was a top priority. Speaking of limiting runs — talk about a tough group for batters to face in Kevin Gausman, newly-acquired Chris Bassitt, and budding-ace Alek Manoah. With positive regression expected from Yusei Kikuchi and Jose Berrios this season, along with the return of Hyun-jin Ryu, the rotation has potential to be even better than the bats — with Manoah leading the way. If you’re looking for more of a long-shot bet on Toronto, consider the 2019 11th overall pick to continue his 2022 success:

Alek Manoah AL Cy Young award winner +1300 at BetRivers Sportsbook

Manoah has left quite the impression in less than two full seasons in the big leagues. He finished third in AL Cy Young voting behind Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease last season while tied for second-most quality starts, fourth-best ERA and fifth-most wins in Major League Baseball. Manoah made an effort to pitch deeper into games, even if that meant less strikeouts.

“It?s something I pride myself on, just going out there and being a horse and eating up innings,” he told reporters last season, per Rachel Brady of The Globe and Mail.

The major concern was that the increase in workload would make his stats take a dip, but he proved that fear wrong as the season went on. He continued to dominate against some of the best hitters in the game — yielding a .202 batting average across a career high 196 2/3 innings. While advanced stats do suggest negative regression this season, he might over exceed expectations and projections once again — further solidifying himself as the team’s ace.