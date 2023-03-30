MLB HR Leader Power Rankings Odds: Judge Primed to Repeat by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

MLB is loaded with home run hitters in 2023, and plenty of candidates could lead the bigs in long balls.

Below, we’ll look into the top ten players that hold the best odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to lead the league in homers.

1. Aaron Judge (+550)

After hitting a league-leading, whopping 62 home runs in 2022, Aaron Judge started Opening Day with a bang. The Yankees’ slugger hit a moon shot to center on the second pitch of his first AB of 2023. His +550 odds coming into today won’t stay there long.

2. Kyle Schwarber (+950)

You can count on one thing this MLB season: some towering drives from Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. He mashed a career-high 46 homers in 2022 and is ready to play a significant role in Philly’s offense again.

3. Mike Trout (+1000)

If Mike Trout can stay healthy for an entire 162-game season, there’s no reason the LA superstar won’t be in the running to lead the league in home runs. Trout is currently listed at +1000, with the third-shortest odds.

4. (Tie) Pete Alonso (+1100)

The New York Mets boast a potent offense in 2023, and Pete Alonso is projected to be right in the middle of that. The Polar Bear mashed 40 home runs in 2022 and is listed at +1100 to hit the most long balls in 2023.

4. (Tie) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+1100)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was productive in 2022, but he’ll be looking to return to his 2021 ways, where he mashed 48 home runs. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger is listed at +1100 to lead the league round-trippers.

4. (Tie) Yordan Alvarez (+1100)

Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros is finishing off the three-way tie for the fourth-shortest odds at +1100. The monster Cuban mashed 37 dingers in 2022 and posted a 1.019 OPS.

7. Fernando Tatis Jr. (+1700)

Back in the saddle for the 2023 campaign is Fernando Tatis Jr. After missing tall of 2022 season due to injuries and a suspension, the San Diego Padres star is poised to do damage and is listed at +1700 to hit the most homers in MLB this year.

8. Matt Olson (+1800)

Matt Olson quietly put together a big year in his first season with the Atlanta Braves. The former Oakland Athletic first baseman mashed 34 home runs and fit in nicely in Atlanta. Some might be surprised by his inclusion on this odds list, but he can undoubtedly hit deep flies.

9. Shohei Ohtani (+1900)

The two-way star Shohei Ohtani is a Cy Young contender (+1100), MVP favorite (+220), and a threat to lead the league in home runs. Talk about a luxury of riches if you’re the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani sits at +1900 entering the year.

10. Austin Riley (+2000)

The second Brave on this list is Austin Riley, one of baseball’s most significant deep ball threats. Riley is listed at +2000 to have the most dingers in the league and is coming off a 38-home run campaign.

Top 10 Odds to lead the league in homers on FanDuel Sportsbook.