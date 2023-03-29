MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Dodgers, Mets, Padres Serious Threats by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams in 2023, making looking toward their odds to win the Pennant something to keep an eye on.

Below are the top ten favorites to take the NL from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. (Tie) Atlanta Braves (+380)

The Atlanta Braves have a stacked batting order, dominant headliners in their starting rotation, and a bullpen that can make noise. There’s a reason they sit in a tie with the shortest odds to win the NL Pennant at +380.

1. (Tie) Los Angeles Dodgers (+380)

There’s a lot to like about the Los Angels Dodgers heading into the regular season, meaning not much has changed. They still are a legitimate World Series contender, and that’s evident with their +380 odds to win the NL.

3. (Tie) San Diego Padres (+500)

It’s easy to make a case that the San Diego Padres boast the best lineup in MLB, and their odds reflect that here at +500. Adding Xander Bogaerts to the fold will help tie everything together, along with a healthy Fernando Tatis Jr. free of suspension.

3. (Tie) New York Mets (+500)

The New York Mets added a proven ace to the top of their rotation when they signed the reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Can the Mets build upon a 101-win 2022 campaign and challenge for the Pennant at +500?

5. Philadelphia Phillies (+750)

A surprising run in the 2022 postseason saw the Philadelphia Phillies make a World Series appearance. Injuries are an issue for them heading into the season, but the addition of Trea Turner certainly doesn’t hurt.

6. St. Louis Cardinals (+1000)

After winning the NL Central in 2022, the St. Louis Cardinals are again favored to do so in 2023. A deep lineup should carry them, but is their rotation good enough to win in October?

7. Milwaukee Brewers (+1500)

On the opposite end of the Cardinals are their NL Central foes, the Milwaukee Brewers. Pitching shouldn’t be a problem, but will they be able to manufacture enough runs to stay competitive?

8. San Francisco Giants (+2700)

It was a down year for the San Francisco Giants in 2022, and the oddsmakers aren’t expecting them to be much better in 2023, where they own +2700 odds to take the NL crown.

9. (Tie) Chicago Cubs (+4000)

The Chicago Cubs certainly added in free agency, but there are questions about how impactful some of these pieces will ultimately be. Will their gambles pay off and turn them into a wild-card contender? At +4000 odds, don’t bank on it.

9. (Tie) Miami Marlins (+4000)

There isn’t a lot of faith in the Miami Marlins heading into 2023, and rightfully so. This team should struggle to score runs, and it’s hard to see a world where investing in their +4000 price tag pays off.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook