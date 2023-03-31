NBA Finals Matchup Odds Power Rankings: Celtics-Warriors Round 2 in the Cards? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NBA Finals could see several elite matchups, with the Phoenix Suns taking on the Milwaukee Bucks holding the best odds.

Below are the top ten likeliest pairings for the NBA’s ultimate prize according to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns (+650)

A rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals? Sign us up for that. The Milwaukee Bucks got the better of the Phoenix Suns in six games last time around, but Kevin Durant might change that equation. This matchup boasts the best odds to transpire at +650.

2. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets (+750)

Not far behind the Suns and Bucks matchup is Milwaukee taking on the West-leading Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic and company have put together a stellar campaign, and this would feature two of the game’s biggest superstars.

3. Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns (+800)

It’s been an impressive year for the Boston Celtics, and they’ve posted one of the top records in the league. The Celtics taking on the Suns sits with the third-shortest odds at +800.

4. Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets (+900)

The Celtics deserve their fair share of respect after playing in the NBA Finals last season, and they’re getting it with these odds rankings. The Celtics facing off with the Nuggets boasts +900 odds.

5. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors (+1200)

Can the Golden State Warriors make it to another NBA Finals and continue their historic run? The West is certainly there for the taking, and they remain a serious threat. Their top odds of an opponent in the 2023 NBA Finals are the Bucks, which sits at +1200 as the fifth-shortest.

6. (Tie) Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors (+1400)

Who wouldn’t like to see another rematch? The Celtics and Warriors collided in the 2022 NBA Finals, with Golden State taking the crown. Can Boston redeem itself this time around?

6. (Tie) Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies (+1400)

For the fourth and final time on this odds list, the Bucks appear, this time to take on the up-and-coming Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies taking on Milwaukee sits in a tie with the sixth-shortest odds at +1400.

8. Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies (+1700)

The Grizzlies are again listed here, which makes sense considering they’re a top threat in the West. With Boston and Memphis sitting second in their respective conference, this matchup comes in at +1700.

9. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns (+1800)

The first appearance for the Philadelphia 76ers comes in the nine-hole, with them taking on the Phoenix Suns. Philly looks like a much-improved playoff team in 2023 and has +1800 odds to duel with the Suns.

10. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets (+2100)

Closing out the top ten is the Denver Nuggets going head-to-head with the Philadelphia 76ers. Can you say MVP controversy? The Nuggets and 76ers would certainly create massive headlines, which is at +2100 to transpire.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.