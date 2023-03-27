NBA Player Props: Best Plays for Monday, March 27 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The NBA’s push for the postseason continues Monday, and bettors face an appealing eight-game slate. The following plays stand out among the many recommendations via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SAC Harrison Barnes – Under 15.5 Points vs. Timberwolves (-111)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Model Prediction = 12.8

The Kings and Timberwolves have met three times this season, Barnes being held below tonight’s 15.5 points prop in two of those games. The 30-year-old averages 15.1 per game on the season and draws a tough matchup against Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, who’s becoming one of the league’s better on-ball defenders. De’Aaron Fox’s potential absence could affect matters, but I’ll roll with the under on Barnes, assuming he’s active.

MIL Jrue Holiday – Over 3.5 Rebounds vs. Pistons (-140)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 4.5/5 Stars

Model Prediction = 4.8

Holiday is averaging 5.0 rebounds in 62 games this season – 1.5 more than his market number. While he will likely play limited minutes (the Bucks are whopping -17.5 favorites), the 32-year-old should still have enough opportunities to crash the boards against one of the league’s worst offensive clubs. Give me the over.

DEN Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Over 2.5 Rebounds (+120)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 4/5 Stars

Model Prediction = 2.8

Sticking in the rebounding department, Denver’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope represents an exciting value. The 30-year-old has topped his 2.5-prop in two straight and averages 2.8 boards on the season. At plus money, Caldwell-Pope looks to be flying under the radar tonight.