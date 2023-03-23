NBA Player Props: Top Plays for Thursday, March 23 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It’s a quiet night in the NBA on Thursday with just four games on tap, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t find some intriguing player props to capitalize on.

Having said that, here are my top plays using SportsGrid’s Player Props Model.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

LAC Mason Plumlee Under 7.5 Rebounds vs. Thunder (+100)

Plumlee has performed well during his LA tenure but remains in a reserve role behind starter Ivica Zubac. The 33-year-old veteran has played 20 or fewer minutes in six straight games, topping tonight’s 7.5 rebounds prop twice over that stretch. At plus money, betting the under feels like an excellent value.

OKC Isaiah Joe Over 2.5 3 Point FG Made vs. Clippers (+112)

One of the league’s true three-point specialists, Joe represents another solid value this evening. The 23-year-old shot 2-8 from downtown on Tuesday, and while the accuracy wasn’t there that night, the volume was certainly encouraging. Playing solid minutes off the bench, Joe has topped his 2.5 beyond-the-arc prop in two of the past three games, and I like him to do so again in Thursday’s rematch.

BKN Mikal Bridges Under 23.5 Points vs. Cavaliers (-118)

Bridges’s scoring ability has reached new heights since his arrival in Brooklyn, averaging 25.4 points in 17 games. That said, Cleveland held the 26-year-old to 18 points on Tuesday and has been stingy against opposing wings all season. I’m expecting a similar result tonight. Give me the under.