NBA Western Conference Odds Power Rankings: Nuggets, Suns on Top by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago

The NBA’s Western Conference is wide open, and several teams can represent the West in the 2023 NBA Finals.

Below, you can find the top ten teams with the best odds to win the West on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Phoenix Suns (+240)

Despite sitting in the middle of the Western Conference playoff picture, the Phoenix Suns’ addition of Kevin Durant at the trade deadline has propelled them to be the odds-on favorite to win the West at +240.

2. Denver Nuggets (+280)

It’s been an incredible regular season run for the Denver Nuggets, and despite leading the conference, they’re listed slightly behind the Suns to win the West at +280.

3. Golden State Warriors (+480)

Seeing how the Golden State Warriors respond when the playoffs start will be interesting. They’ve struggled on the road this year but are still a serious threat at +480.

4. Memphis Grizzlies (+600)

One of the hottest teams in the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies are as good as anyone in the West, and their odds reflect that, sitting at +600 to win the conference.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (+950)

The talent and experience are there for the Los Angeles Clippers, but will they be healthy long enough for an extended postseason run? That’s a question they must answer as their odds sit at +950.

6. Los Angeles Lakers (+1600)

Even though their record might not reflect it, the Los Angeles Lakers have been a top defensive team since the trade deadline. Can LeBron James carry them to another title? Their +1600 odds suggest it’s unlikely.

7. Sacramento Kings (+2000)

Are the Sacramento Kings being disrespected? Their odds are pretty low despite a top-three record in the West. The Kings lack the playoff experience of the top teams, and their odds reflect that at +2000.

8. Dallas Mavericks (+2900)

The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving hasn’t worked out, but is that surprising? If they make the playoffs, the Mavs will have a tough time. Dallas has long odds at +2900.

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (+4200)

It’s not looking promising for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were expected to be much better entering the season. Their +4200 odds have them clinging onto a top-ten spot.

10. New Orleans Pelicans (+7000)

Will Zion Williamson ever stay healthy for an entire season? Will the New Orleans Pelicans ever reach their ceiling? No, seems to be the answer to both questions right now, which puts the organization in a challenging position.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Western Conference Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook