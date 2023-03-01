NBA's Most Improved Player Award: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes a Strong Case by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

One of the most questionable awards in the NBA over the past decade has been the Most Improved Player. It has been given to “bigger names” in recent years, leaving many fans puzzled about the award’s legitimacy.

This year, the MIP race has been between three players all season long: Lauri Markkanen, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jalen Brunson.

Markkanen, the current favorite for the award, came flying out of the gates this season. He is averaging 25 points per game on 50% shooting, by far the best numbers of his career. He has carried the Utah Jazz on his back at times, which is a big reason they are pushing for a spot in the playoffs.

Jalen Brunson is also having a career year, averaging 23 points per game and leading the Knicks to fifth place in the Eastern Conference. He is the third current favorite to win the award.

That brings us to the second favorite to win, someone who was an afterthought at the start of the season – SGA. He is severely undervalued at +440 to win the award. If he can stay healthy enough to finish the season, Gilgeous-Alexander will definitely challenge Markkanen for the MIP.

Odds To Win MIP @ FanDuel Sportsbook

Lauri Markkanen (-280)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+440)

Jalen Brunson (+600)

Tyrese Haliburton (+6500)

Nicolas Claxton (+13000)

Put some respect on the baller from Canada. Shai has been phenomenal this season, carrying OKC to four games under .500. Vegas projected this rebuilding OKC team to have a win total of 26.5, yet they surpassed that total a month ago and still have 22 games left to play. The biggest reason for this has been SGA refusing to lose, and they are firmly in the fight for the Play-In Tournament.

He is having a career year across the board, averaging 31 points per game while shooting the best he ever has from the field. He is one of just six players in the league averaging over 30 points, and he knows how to terrorize opposing defenses.

Shai has also been solid on the defensive side of the ball, averaging over a block and steal per game, and has seen the biggest improvement statistically in the NBA. The All-Star has even improved his free throw shooting, getting two more attempts per game and increasing his efficiency at the line by an outstanding ten percent.

To sum it all up, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went from an All-Star snub to one of the best players in the league. He continuously finds different ways to score and holds some of the best advanced metrics out of all starters. With the All-NBA season he is having, it would be a crime not to give him the award, especially if OKC sneaks its way into the play-in.

Considering Markkanen’s Jazz have been sloppy as of late, SGA can make a push and shorten the gap to contend for Most Improved Player.

Take him at +440 while you still can.