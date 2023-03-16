NCAA March Madness Preview: Kentucky Wildcats by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NCAA tournament field is officially set. In a few short weeks, one team will cut down the nets in Houston. Could that be the Kentucky Wildcats? It’s been eight years since John Calipari’s crew made the Final Four, but anything can happen in the big dance.

Players to Watch

Oscar Tshiebwe – The All-American senior forward is Kentucky’s brightest star. He leads the Wildcats in scoring (16.5 PPG) and the nation in rebounds (13.1 RPG). He also leads the SEC with 19 double-doubles, including six 20-point, 15-rebound showings. The numbers don’t lie; he’s one of the best players in the NCAA right now on both ends of the court. He is the Wildcats’ most dangerous weapon heading into the tournament.

– The All-American senior forward is Kentucky’s brightest star. He leads the Wildcats in scoring (16.5 PPG) and the nation in rebounds (13.1 RPG). He also leads the SEC with 19 double-doubles, including six 20-point, 15-rebound showings. The numbers don’t lie; he’s one of the best players in the NCAA right now on both ends of the court. He is the Wildcats’ most dangerous weapon heading into the tournament. Jacob Toppin – Calipari named Toppin one of the team’s two captains for good reason. The veteran forward has an established presence on the court with double-digit performances in 13 of his last 14 showings, averaging 14.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. He’s been cited as a strong leader with the ability to channel his competitive energy back into his teammates.

Calipari named Toppin one of the team’s two captains for good reason. The veteran forward has an established presence on the court with double-digit performances in 13 of his last 14 showings, averaging 14.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. He’s been cited as a strong leader with the ability to channel his competitive energy back into his teammates. Cason Wallace – Wallace is the Wildcats’ wild card entering NCAA tournament play. The combo guard averages a solid 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. However, he missed the team’s final regular season game due to injury. He was back on the court for the SEC tournament but did not appear 100% healthy. The good news for Wallace is that he’s had quite a bit of time to rest, and the freshman phenom has made it clear he’s willing to tough it out on the court. He could be a true difference-maker for this team if he’s back at full strength.

First Round

The Wildcats are headed to Greensboro as the No. 6 seed in the East Region. To kick things off, KU tips off on Friday against the Providence Friars. After a first-round exit last season, the Wildcats are back with a vengeance, looking to achieve the opposite outcome.

The Friars finished the season with a 21-11 record, including 13-7 in Big East play. However, they begin the tournament on shaky ground, with eight losses in their past 15 games. Needless to say, the Friars have hit a bout of inconsistencies at a bad time. Despite having one of the NCAA’s best offenses, the team’s top scorers are not enough to offset their defensive inadequacies. Those top scorers include Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins (16.1 PPG AND 8.5 RPG), Ed Croswell (13.2 PPG), and Devin Carter (13.1 PPG).

East Region

If Calipari’s Cats make it past the Friars, they still have a long way to go to get to the Final Four. Up next, they would likely meet the No. 3 seed, the Kansas State Wildcats. K-State is one of the best teams in the Big 12. Most of their offense flows through Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson. Stepping up the defense and slowing down this duo is the key to a KU victory.

And if they make it that far, they would have to get past heavyweights Purdue, Marquette, and Tennessee to make it out of the East. Out of all these opponents, Marquette might be the least favorable. The Wildcats would meet the Big East Champs in the second round. The Golden Eagles have been the underdogs all season yet have always persevered and over-delivered. They will challenge every team they encounter, so KU must be ready to battle.