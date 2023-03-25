NCAA Tournament: Best Remaining Backcourts Power Rankings by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

After a thrilling Sweet 16, we’ll rank the best backcourts as we enter the Elite 8.8- Florida Atlantic

The Owls are led by Sophomore guard Johnell Davis, who is averaging nearly 19 points per game this tournament. Davis led the charge in the Round of 32 against Fairleigh Dickinson, dropping 29 and putting the Owls over the hump to advance to the second weekend.

Drew Timme leads the charge for Gonzaga all over the floor, but he gets some nice complementary guard play to keep the defense honest. We saw Julian Strawther hit a near half-court shot with the clock winding down to send the Bulldogs to the Elite 8, surely etching himself a spot in One Shining Moment.

Creighton might be the most well-balanced team remaining in the tournament, but they get some excellent guard play to push the pace and feed the shooters. We saw Ryan Nembhard drop 30 in the Round of 32 and followed it up with eight dimes in the Sweet 16, while Trey Alexander averaged 15 points per game this tournament beside him.

It’s not all offense in these rankings, as the Aztecs win games with a backcourt specializing in perimeter defense. Smothering the wings and holding the three-point damage to a minimum, the Aztecs knocked off Alabama mainly due to keeping them to just 3-27 from deep.

Senior Marcus Carr is the leader of the Longhorns on and off the floor. He’s the engine that makes the Longhorns go and is invaluable to Texas’ success. Tyrese Hunter packs an electric scoring punch beside Carr, with Sir’Jabari Rice bringing a dynamic ability off the bench.

I’m convinced that UConn is the best team remaining in the tournament. They’re filled with strong guards with great chemistry with big man Adama Sanogo. Jordan Hawkins will be a potential NBA lottery pick this summer as he dropped 24 in the rout of Arkansas in the Sweet 16. Andre Jackson Jr. and Tristen Newton each average at least six assists per game this tournament to facilitate the Huskies

Markquis Nowell earned a spot in March Madness history Thursday after dropping 20 points and 19 dimes in Madison Square Garden. As a native of Harlem who hasn’t been home in three years, it’s an incredible story. He plays fearlessly and isn’t afraid of the moment, with his no-look overtime alley-oop to Keyontae Johnson while time expired being example one. Not to mention, the dude is only 5’8″. Man, stories like Nowell’s are why we love March.

To be frank, this isn’t close. The guard play of Miami can very well win the Hurricanes this whole darn thing. Isaiah Wong earned ACC Player of the Year honors and has combined for 47 points over the past two games. Nijel Pack went for 26 points in the Sweet 16 with seven threes to his name in electrifying fashion. Jordan Miller packs the defensive punch and veteran leadership while averaging 15 points per game. Wooga Poplar has flourished in his role this season and is vital to the success.

Miami is loaded with explosive, athletic, dynamic, and relentless guys. They all complement each other exceptionally well, positioning themselves as a genuine threat to win it all. What an impressive group.