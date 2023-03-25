NCAA Tournament: Elite 8 Most Outstanding Player Odds Power Rankings by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The NCAA Tournament is well underway, and a handful of players stand out with solid cases to win the Most Outstanding Player award.

Below, we’ll dive into the top ten favorites on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. (Tie) Drew Timme-Gonzaga (+650) (Friday Update: +600)

One of the most potent forces in the tournament is Gonzaga’s frontcourt leader in, Drew Timme. Despite advancing to the Elite 8 on Thursday after an impressive victory, Timme actually had his odds to win Most Outstanding Player drop from +600 to +650. He still sits in a tie with the shortest odds to win the award though.

1. (Tie) Adama Sanog0-Connecticut (+650) (Friday Update: +900)

An upcoming clash for Adama Sanogo and the UConn Huskies against the Gonzaga Bulldogs will play a substantial role in determining who the favorite is moving forward. Unlike Timme, Sanogo had his odds bet down from +900 to +650 after the Sweet Sixteen finished on Friday night.

3. Marcus Carr-Texas (+750) (Friday Update: +2000)

It was an extremely impressive performance by the Texas Longhorns in their Sweet Sixteen victory over Xavier. Marcus Carr was effective, shooting 66.7% from beyond the arc and also tallied 18 points in the win. Carr had his odds jump substantially from +2000 to +750, where he sits with the third-shortest odds.

4. Markquis Nowell- Kansas State (+850) (Friday Update: +1500)

The story of Thursday night in the Sweet Sixteen was Markquis Nowell out of Kansas State. He set a tournament record in their victory over Michigan State, compiling 20 points, 19 assists, and five steals. Nowell and the Wildcats take on Florida Atlantic in the Elite 8 and he’s seen his odds cut nearly in half from +1500 to +850.

5. Jordan Hawkins-Connecticut (+900) (Friday Update: +1200)

Jordan Hawkins is one of the Huskies’ most dangerous threats from beyond the arc, even if that didn’t translate in their Sweet Sixteen victory. He still managed to compile 24 points and has continued to see his odds bet down to win Most Outstanding Player. Hawkins saw his odds rise from +1200 to +900.

6. (Tie) Ryan Kalkbrenner-Creighton (+1500) (Friday Update: +2000)

Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner helped put an end to Princeton’s Cinderella run, tallying 22 points and five rebounds. He’s now had point totals of 31, 10, and 22 in the NCAA Tournament and has continued to see his odds rise from +2000 to +1500.

6. (Tie) Ryan Nembhard-Creighton (+1500) (Friday Update: Unranked in Top Ten)

Canadian Ryan Nembhard had a breakout game in the second round, posting 30 points in Creighton’s victory over the Baylor Bears. He finished with nine points and eight assists in their victory over Princeton in the Sweet Sixteen, which now has him inside the top ten odds at +1500.

6. (Tie) Matt Bradley-San Diego State (+1500) (Friday Update: Unranked in Top Ten)

Matt Bradley has been San Diego State’s leading scorer, but he wasn’t effective against Alabama in the Sweet Sixteen, scoring just six points on a dismal 22% shooting. Oddsmakers are expecting Bradley to be better in the Elite 8, which has seen his odds inserted into the top ten, where he sits in a tie at +1500.

9. (Tie) Tyrese Hunter-Texas (+1800) (Friday Update: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Texas Longhorns had no issue with the Xavier Musketeers in the Sweet Sixteen with their balanced scoring attack. Tyrese Hunter played a big role in that victory, registering 19 points on 63.6% shooting. Hunter now sits amongst the top ten with +1800 odds.

9. (Tie) Johnell Davis- Florida Atlantic (+1800) (Friday Update: +2000)

The Florida Atlantic Owls surprise run in the NCAA Tournament continued on Thursday, where they knocked off the Tennessee Volunteers to advance to the Elite 8. Johnell Davis has scored 12, 29, and 15 points through three games. Davis has continued to occupy a spot in the top ten, where he was bet down from +2000 to +1800.

