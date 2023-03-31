NCAA Tournament Final Four Frontcourts Ranked by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Final Four weekend has arrived, and to prepare for the action, we’re ranking the best frontcourts in Houston.

1. UConn

The Huskies may have the best pair of big men in the country. All-American honorable mention Adama Sanogo is an overwhelming presence in the paint that can take over a game with a dominant 20 and 10 performance against anybody. He has all the tools you would want in a big man, including post moves, rebounding, and physicality. Bringing true freshman Donovan Clingan off the bench is an incredible luxury for head coach Dan Hurley.

2. Miami

There have been questions about Miami’s frontcourt this season, but they’ve been answered during the tournament. Norchad Omier and Jordan Miller have been nothing short of excellent and a significant reason they made it to Houston. The issue with the Hurricanes’ frontcourt is depth. Miami will need some uncharacteristically big performances from their bench if they want to cut down the nets.

3. San Diego State

The Aztecs’ frontcourt is more than the sum of its parts. Head coach Brian Dutcher lacks a star in the paint but has plenty of pivotal pieces. Micah Parrish and Keshad Johnson aren’t the biggest players, but they have the athleticism and length to disrupt teams. Jaedon LeDee is a crucial bench piece that can be a rebounding monster. His length and ability to alter shots make him a solid two-way option for the Aztecs.

4. Florida Atlantic

If the Owls have a weakness, it’s on the interior. The lone productive big on the team is seven-footer Vladislav Goldin, a key to the team’s four-out, one-in offense. One player who has stepped up off the bench has been sophomore Giancarlo Rosado. His 15-point performance in their one-point victory over Memphis virtually saved their season.