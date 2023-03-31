NCAA Tournament Final Four: Miami vs. UConn Preview by SportsGrid 21 minutes ago

After months and months of college hoops, we have finally reached the Final Four. Just four teams remain with a chance to achieve the ultimate goal of winning a National Championship, and we break down a few points we will be keeping an eye on in this riveting No. 5 vs. No. 4 clash.#5 Miami vs. #4 UConn Game Information

Location: NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX Time: 8:49 p.m. ET | TV: CBS

The Huskies are the overwhelming favorite, deservedly so. They have consistently looked like the best team in the country since the NCAA Tournament started and weren’t given a close game within the West Region.

This impressive stretch of four games has launched them atop KenPom’s rankings with the nation’s third-best offense and 11th-best defense. They have talent and depth at every position, allowing them to adjust to any foe.

It was evident in their West Region dominance when they took on defensive-minded teams like Saint Mary’s and Arkansas while also blowing out an offensive powerhouse in Gonzaga.

As for the Hurricanes, it feels like another season of Jim LarraÃ±aga’s brilliance. He had brought Miami to a second-straight Elite Eight and the program’s first-ever Final Four after they were one of the more popular upset picks of the opening round against Drake.

Miami brought home a share of the ACC regular-season title, and they’ve done it through a high-powered offense through one of the nation’s top backcourts led by Isaiah Wong. He is a must-watch star who can score with the best of them, averaging 20.3 points over their past three contests.

Wong commands the backcourt, while Jordan Miller is becoming integral to Miami’s success in the frontcourt. The big man is coming off a perfect performance against a stout Texas defense, shooting seven-of-seven from the field and 13-of-13 from the free-throw line for 27 points.

If he can come anywhere near that level of efficiency in Houston, it brings a whole new dynamic to how dangerous Miami’s offense can be.

