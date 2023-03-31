NCAA Tournament: Final Four Top 5 Players Power Rankings by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

What a March it’s been. As the Final Four approaches, we’re left with a four-seed, two fives, and a nine-seed. Miami, San Diego State, and Florida Atlantic are making their first Final Four appearance but have all earned their stripes to get here. Many talented players earned the right to be showcased to the world on college basketball’s biggest stage, so here are our rankings for the top five players in the Final Four.1. Adama Sanogo- UConn

Sanogo carried the scoring load in the first three games of the tournament, averaging just over 23 points per game. The Elite 8 was a different story, as Gonzaga consistently swarmed Sanogo with double teams and different defensive looks. Still, he was able to compensate by making smart passes, tallying six dimes. He’s the best player left in the tournament, showing us his high basketball IQ and ability to beat you in many different ways. I’m excited to see what Jim Larranaga draws up on defense, with Miami liking to play small and fast.

The ACC Player of the Year and Miami’s leading scorer on the season, Wong is not just the leader on the court but also the leader in the locker room. He possesses excellent shot-making ability from all ranges, showcasing timely buckets in the clutch against Texas in the Elite 8. He’s averaged just north of 20 points per game over the past three games and will be heavily relied on once more to lead the charge as underdogs against UConn

Jordan Hawkins was one of the best shooters in the country this season and will be a potential lottery pick in this summer’s NBA Draft. He can beat you off the dribble or through catch-and-shoot opportunities, showcasing incredible range and poise through difficult contests. He’s gone 16/31 (52%) from beyond the arc this tournament and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Omier might not be the most gifted player in the tournament, but he very well might be the most important, and the key to Miami’s title hopes. The Hurricanes like to play small and fast as they start four guards, and Omier is heavily relied upon in the paint despite his 6’7″ frame. He’s been up to the task, putting up over 13 rebounds per game this tournament, and didn’t shy away from the height that Texas put up against him in the Elite 8. Omier vs. Sanogo should have a heavyweight title fight feel Saturday.

Jordan Miller might have had the game of his life against Texas. He didn’t miss a shot, going 7-7 from the floor and 13-13 from the charity stripe. Dude gave us Christian Laettner flashbacks. He was truly remarkable. Miller operates as a guard but possesses great size at 6’7″, which is heavily relied upon with Miami’s style of play. He’s a well-rounded player that will pick up the slack wherever needed.