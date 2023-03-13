NCAA Tournament Odds: These Favorites Saw Prices Move After Bracket Reveal Oddsmakers seem to think Houston is a winner of the reveal by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

The NCAA Division I Men’s College Basketball bracket was revealed Sunday night and now we’re one massive step closer to the beginning of March Madness.

The Alabama Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 overall seed and headline the South Region while the Houston Cougars (Midwest), Kansas Jayhawks (West) and Purdue Boilermakers (East) all joined the SEC champions as No. 1 seeds in their respective regions.

Houston seemed to receive the most favorable landing spot in the minds of oddsmakers, perhaps with the added compliment that the Final Four will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston.

FanDuel Sportsbook not only has the Cougars on the top betting line to win the national championship at 5-1, but Houston also represented the only No. 1 seed to have its odds slashed following the bracket reveal.

Prior to ESPN’s coverage of “Selection Sunday,” FanDuel had Alabama +750, Kansas +900 and Purdue +1000. All three teams had their odds slightly change and now stand at 8-1, 10-1 and 12-1, respectively.

The No. 1 seeds weren’t the only ones to move, though.

The Texas Longhorns, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, saw their betting odds go from 15-1 before the bracket reveal to 19-1 after it. The Marquette Golden Eagles, the No. 2 seed in the East, also saw their prices move from 16-1 to 21-1. And the UConn Huskies, the No. 4 seed in the West, jumped from 20-1 to 24-1.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 4 in East) went from 25-1 to 22-1 and the Kentucky Wildcats (No. 6 in East) also went from 40-1 to 34-1.

Here are some of the favorites to win the national championship, courtesy of FanDuel:

Houston +500

Alabama +800

Kansas +1000

Purdue +1200

UCLA +1400

Gonzaga +1500

Arizona +1600

Texas +1900

Marquette +2100

Baylor +2100

Tennessee +2200

UConn +2400

Duke +3100

Kentucky +3400

Saint Mary’s +3400

Creighton +3400

TCU +3400

The tournament’s First Four will kick off the March Madness slate on Tuesday and Wednesday before first-round games are held Thursday and Friday.