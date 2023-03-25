NCAA Tournament: Picks and Previews for Elite 8 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

After a chaotic Sweet 16 where all the No. 1 seeds were eliminated, only a lone No. 2 seed remains in the Texas Longhorns. As we know, with March, expect the unexpected, with the four games remaining this weekend as a prime example. Here’s how we preview the Elite 8 shaking out. #9 Florida Atlantic vs. #3 Kansas State | 6:09 p.m. ET, Saturday | TBS

Kansas State and Michigan State gave us a game to remember with an overtime classic on Thursday night. The Wildcats were resilient, proving they were no fluke as perhaps the forgotten team in the Big 12. New York native Markquis Nowell shined on the floor of Madison Square Garden, notching 20 points and a record 19 dimes, along with a key five steals.

They are playing loose and fearless, a dangerous combination in March. Florida Atlantic’s second-half rally put them over the top against Tennessee, but I’d be lying if I told you I was high on the Volunteers. Regardless, it was still an impressive win, but I’m much more confident attaching my coin to K-State.

Pick: Kansas State ML (-125)

This was a matchup I was anticipating what feels like months ago when first filling out my brackets, and it’s going to be an incredible game. Part of me must acknowledge Gonzaga’s advantage here, given that no one is talking about them. They are flying criminally under the radar, which makes them incredibly dangerous in my eye.

The other part of me thinks UConn will win the whole thing. Led by big man Adama Sanogo who has been a wrecking ball in the paint surrounded by a well-balanced, well-coached team, I cannot fade the Huskies the way they are playing right now. They are too good.

Pick: UConn -2.5 (-105)

I thought admitting that I predicted Wednesday that San Diego State would get rolled by â€˜Bama would make me feel better, but everyone is in the same boat. The Aztecs proved me wrong big time. They dismissed the Mountain West notion, played relentlessly, and weren’t scared of the Crimson Tide standing in their way. What an impressive performance.

With that said, I expected Creighton to be in this spot, so I instead attach my money to them. They’re efficient on both ends of the floor, with center Ryan Kalkbrenner setting the tone in the paint for the Bluejays, surrounded by a lengthy, versatile rotation. I expect them to win this game by at least nine points, as they have in every game this tournament thus far.

Pick: Creighton ML (-125)

How ’bout them â€˜Canes? They routed Houston, becoming the first team to put up over 80 points against the Cougars this season. Can they do it once more? I’d bet on it. Watching the Miami guards play is special. With the best backcourt in the Elite Eight, they present mismatches everywhere. Although they play small, 6’7â€ center Norchad Omier has been lights out in the paint to allow the supporting cast to be as explosive as they’ve been.

The Longhorns are incredibly poised, with a talented group of seniors leading the way, and have overcome so much off the floor this year as a group. Nonetheless, despite their win over Houston, I think people are still underrating how talented this Miami team is. I see them reaching the Final Four, and I’ll be gobbling up the points on Sunday.

Pick: Miami +4.5 (-115)