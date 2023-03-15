NCAA Tournament Picks: 2023 Bracket Advice For All Four Regions Let's dance by Mike Cole 2 hours ago

The NCAA Tournament is here — let the madness begin.

The field is set, and we are getting closer and closer to the best few weeks on the basketball calendar with the Big Dance set to start.

The action begins in earnest Thursday afternoon when the first round tips off, as we start to whittle 64 teams all the way down to one national champion. Every passing moment between now and tipoff Thursday is time lost to sharpen up on all things college hoops to make sure this is the year you finally take down that bracket office pool.

Once again, your friends at NESNBets are back to help you get an edge on the rest of your own field. We’re rolling out our “expert” picks, diving into the numbers and the trends to give you the extra information that hopefully makes the difference between ripping up your bracket Friday night and taking down the big prize on April 3.

Here are our four regional previews for the NCAA Tournament.