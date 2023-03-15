NCAA Tournament: Preview & Picks for Thursday's Early Games by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The opening-round madness is set to get underway on Thursday, and what is a better way to prepare you for it than by previewing every matchup on the docket? We look at all 16 games on Thursday’s slate and discuss which team we see advancing.

12:15 p.m ET | #9 West Virginia vs. #8 Maryland | CBS

West Virginia is as battle tested as it comes out of the Big 12. Don’t let their 7-11 conference record fool you, as the Mountaineers have no truly bad losses, with their worst defeat coming to Texas Tech, who ranks 61st in KenPom. Maryland has been dreadful away from home this season, notching just two wins away from the Xfinity Center. WVU should advance out of this one.

ATS Pick: West Virginia -2.5 | Moneyline: West Virginia -130 | Total: 137.5

12:40 p.m ET | #12 Furman vs. #4 Virginia | truTV

The Paladins will be a popular pick in every pool, but Virginia is being slightly overlooked. Furman star Jalen Slawson is a capable three-point shooter, but his bread and butter comes at the rim, and he has never seen a rim defense like Virginia’s in the Southern Conference. The Cavaliers are one of the most experienced teams in the country, and head coach Tony Bennett has a world of NCAA Tournament experience over first-timer Bob Richey for Furman. The ‘Hoos eke one out here.

ATS Pick: Virginia -5.5 | Moneyline: Virginia -245 | Total: 131.5

1:40 p.m ET | #10 Utah State vs. #7 Missouri | TNT

Missouri’s poor defense is incredibly concerning against Utah State’s explosive offense. The Aggies can run it up on just about any opponent in a hurry with a plethora of sharpshooters. This should be one of the more entertaining games of the opening round. Still, Utah State’s perimeter shooting and offensive efficiency feel like too much for the Tigers to overcome here.

ATS Pick: Utah State -1.5 | Moneyline: Utah State -118 | Total: 155.5

2:00 p.m ET | #16 Howard vs. #1 Kansas | TBS

Howard enters as one of the hottest teams in the nation, winning 14 out of 16 games. It’s their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1992, so it’s a long way coming for the Bison. Unfortunately, their appearance will be short-lived against a Kansas team eyeing the first back-to-back national titles since 2007. The Jayhawks will win this one going away, and they should cover the hefty 22.5-point spread.

ATS Pick: Kansas -22.5 | Moneyline: Kansas -8000 | Total: 145.5