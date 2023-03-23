NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Betting Insights: Spartans & Huskies Drawing Interest by SportsGrid 52 minutes ago

Ahead of their Sweet 16 matchups, the Connecticut Huskies and Michigan State Spartans are two programs drawing interest to advance. The Huskies took down Iona and St. Mary’s, while the Spartans handled their business against USC and Marquette. Men’s CBB Sweet 16 Most Bet Games (tickets)

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee Arkansas vs. UConn

Tom Izzo’s squad is once again making noise in March. Despite being the lower seed, the Spartans are favored against the Kansas State Wildcats in their Sweet 16 clash. The Spartans are 1.5-point favorites and have drawn in the highest bet count to cover the spread over Kansas State.

Michigan State has seen 51% of bets for 54% of the handle. Joey Hauser and the Spartans have won their two tournament games by nine and ten points. They are the most-best team in the Sweet 16 in both tickets and handle.

What’s interesting here is that the Wildcats have also been drawing action. They’ve been the second-most bet team behind Michigan State and have seen the second-most money head in their direction too. The Wildcats have 49% of the tickets for 46% of the handle.

The Florida Atlantic Owls look to continue its Cinderella run when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16. The Vols are a 5.5-point favorite, with most of the money flowing in their direction.

Tennessee has compiled 54% of bets for 48% of the handle to end FAU’s tournament run. The Vols won their opener by just three points but followed that up with a defensive clinic against Duke, defeating them by 13.

Dan Hurley and the Huskies have posted two victories by double figures entering their regional semifinal showdown with the Arkansas Razorbacks. UConn has been the third-most best team in the Sweet 16 for the third-highest handle.

The Huskies have drawn a whopping 64% of tickets for 66% of the handle. This demonstrates that the Big East school has also seen some big-money bets come in on them to cover the 4.5 points.