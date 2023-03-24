NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen Betting Insights: Alabama, Miami Drawing Interest by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Ahead of their Sweet 16 matchups, the Miami Hurricanes and Alabama Crimson Tide are two programs drawing interest to advance. The Hurricanes took down Drake and Indiana, while the Crimson Tide made easy work of Texas A&M-CC and Maryland. Men’s CBB Sweet 16 Most Bet Games (tickets)

Alabama-San Diego State Houston-Miami Princeton-Creighton Xavier-Texas

The top-ranked team in the tournament enters their Sweet Sixteen matchup with the San Diego State Aztecs as 7.5-point favoritesâ€”Alabama’s already recorded victories by 21 and 22 points.

The Crimson Tide are being backed to cover the spread, which has seen them compile 54% of bets for 56% of the handle. Alabama leads all teams playing tonight in tickets and handle, while the Aztecs are the third most-bet team in terms of the handle.

The other 1-seed remaining, the Houston Cougars, are also 7.5-point favorites. But the underdog Hurricanes are drawing the most interest in this Sweet Sixteen clash, which has seen them backed by 65% of bets for 62% of the handle.

Only ‘Bama has drawn more bets and money heading into tonight’s action. Miami has also been registering significant backing on their +270 moneyline odds, where they’ve compiled 74% of bets for 72% of the handle.

Will the Cinderella Story of the Princeton Tigers continue against the Creighton Bluejays? That’s a question people have been asking leading up to this matchup, which saw them take down Arizona and Missouri on their way to the Sweet Sixteen. Bettors have been siding with the Tigers.

They’ve made up 67% of bets for 58% of the handle, resulting in the third-most tickets on tonight’s games. With their longshot odds at +400 to win the game, the Tigers have drawn the most lopsided interest on the moneyline, tallying 82% of bets for 75% of the handle.

The nightcap is set to feature the Texas Longhorns as 4.5-point favorites over the Xavier Musketeers. The two and three seeds from the Midwest Region have the lowest spread of the four Friday games.

Texas has seen the majority of backing in the least-bet game of Friday night. The Longhorns have collected 56% of bets for 61% of the handle against the spread. Notably, the ‘Horns have brought in 69% of the handle on the moneyline (-190) despite just 42% of the tickets.