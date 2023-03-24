NCAA Tournament: Updated Most Outstanding Player Odds Power Rankings by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NCAA Tournament is well underway, and a handful of players stand out with solid cases to win the Most Outstanding Player award.

Below, we’ll dive into the top ten favorites on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Brandon Miller-Alabama (+440) (Tuesday Update: +370)

Brandon Miller is projected to be one of the first names off the board in the 2023 NBA Draft and is a big part of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s overall success. Miller will take the court later today when the Crimson Tide battle San Diego State. His odds have slightly dropped since Tuesday, going from +370 to +440.

2. Drew Timme-Gonzaga (+600) (Tuesday Update: +1600)

One of the most potent forces in the tournament is Gonzaga’s frontcourt leader in, Drew Timme. The big man had some massive line movement after he led the Bulldogs to a Sweet Sixteen victory over UCLA, where he tallied 36 points. Timme was bet down from +1600, all the way to +600.

3. Marcus Sasser-Houston (+850) (Tuesday Update: +650)

Another top-seeded team in the tournament that continues to make noise is the Houston Cougars. After a big performance by Timme, Marcus Sasser was jumped in the odds rankings, but he’ll have a chance to avenge that when they take on Miami today. Sasser now sits at +850.

4. Adama Sanog0-Connecticut (+900) (Tuesday Update: +2000)

The Connecticut Huskies haven’t missed a beat through three tournament victories and have been a dominant force, mainly in part to Adama Sanogo. He’s seen his odds cut in half to win Most Outstanding Player from +2000 to +900.

5. Jordan Hawkins-Connecticut (+1200) (Tuesday Update: +2500)

Jordan Hawkins is one of the Huskies’ most dangerous threats from beyond the arc, and he’s continued to prove that through the Sweet Sixteen. After their victory over Arkansas, he saw his odds bet down from +2500 to +1200.

6. (Tie) Markquis Nowell- Kansas State (+1500) (Tuesday Update: Unranked in Top 1o)

The story of Thursday night in the Sweet Sixteen was Markquis Nowell out of Kansas State. He set a tournament record in their victory over Michigan State, compiling 20 points, 19 assists, and five steals, which has seen him jump into the top ten and own +1500 odds.

6. (Tie) Jarace Walker-Houston (+1500) (Tuesday Update: +2400)

Jarace Walker will look to continue being a key competent of the Cougars front court when they take on Miami in the Sweet Sixteen. Even without suiting up to play his game yet, Walker has seen his odds rise from +2400 to +1500.

8. (Tie) Tramon Mark- Houston (+2000) (Tuesday Update: Unranked in Top Ten)

Another new entry inside the top ten is Houston’s Tramon Mark. Through two tournament games, Mark has compiled 30 points, which included a 26 point outburst against Auburn in their second round victory.

8. (Tie) Marcus Carr-Texas (+2000) (Tuesday Update: +2000)

If you’re looking for a guard with some swagger to back, look no further than Marcus Carr of the Texas Longhorns. Carr will need to be at his best for Texas to advance to the Elite 8, and his odds remain unchanged at +2000.

8. (Tie) Ryan Kalkbrenner-Creighton (+2000) (Tuesday Update: +2500)

Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner is closing out the four-way tie for the eighth-shortest odds. The 7’1″ junior laid a beat down on NC State in the first round, registering 31 points. Creighton will be looking to end Princeton’s Cinderella run tonight, which has seen Kalkbrenner’s odds rise from +2500 to +2000.

8. (Tie) Johnell Davis- Florida Atlantic (+2000) (Tuesday Update: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Florida Atlantic Owls surprise run in the NCAA Tournament continued on Thursday, where they knocked off the Tennessee Volunteers to advance to the Elite 8. Johnell Davis has scored 12, 29, and 15 points through three games, leading to him cracking the top ten at +2000.

