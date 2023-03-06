NESN, FanDuel Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership FanDuel will be featured as NESN's most prominent sportsbook partner across entire network by NESN Staff 3 hours ago

BOSTON (MARCH 6, 2023) — FanDuel Group and NESN on Monday announced a multi-year sponsorship, designating FanDuel as the premiere sportsbook partner of NESN’s Red Sox and Bruins game day coverage.

The sponsorship marries the country’s preeminent gaming destination with New England’s top-rated sports network and home of the Bruins and Red Sox broadcasts. The deal includes commercials, in-game sponsorship integrations, and pre-game features highlighting FanDuel, bringing the sportsbook’s odds, insights and content directly to homes of New England’s biggest sports fans.

“New England sports fans rely on NESN to deliver the best coverage and stats in our Red Sox and Bruins broadcasts,” said Sean McGrail, President & CEO at NESN. “We are excited to partner with FanDuel to bring new features and information to our telecast and our digital properties, including on NESNBets.com, equipping our fans with another level of data to inform their wagering and gaming decisions.”

“NESN is the premier destination for fans across New England to watch their teams compete and to stay up to date on the latest news surrounding their favorite players,” said Mike Raffensperger, Chief Commercial Officer of FanDuel Group. “We look forward to partnering with the team at NESN to bring a new form of entertainment to their broadcasts.”

In addition to the broadcast integrations, NESN and FanDuel will partner on NESN’s sports betting site NESNBets.com. FanDuel will have prominent placement on the site, which provides New England fans with odds, news and information to enable a second screen experience and complement the live broadcast partnership.

FanDuel’s sponsorship elements are live in NESN’s coverage of the Boston Bruins this year, and will be included in the 2023 Red Sox season, illustrating the companies’ shared goal to create an immersive sports viewing experience, catered to the New England sports fan.

NESN and FanDuel are committed to ensuring that fans who choose to wager also have the tools and resources necessary to bet responsibly. As such, NESN and FanDuel are partners to the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly. public service campaign to educate fans and advance responsible gaming efforts.

About NESN

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere, on any device on the NESN 360 app via direct subscription or TV authentication. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with dedicated digital video productions and always-on news coverage. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in the Greater Boston community. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins). Follow @NESN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest New England sports news.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Portugal, Romania and Scotland. Its network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world’s largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.