2 hours ago

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/05
Date: 03/05/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open +5   -110   O 227.5   -110   +172  
 Current +5.5   -110   228   -110   +180  
Boston Celtics  Open -5   -110   U 227.5   -110   -205  
 Current -5.5   -110   228   -110   -215  
Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PG  Derrick Rose   5.6 Points, 1.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
2. PG  Miles McBride   3.2 Points, 0.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
3. SG  Trevor Keels   1.5 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists
4. C  Jericho Sims   3.5 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
5. PF  Julius Randle   25.3 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. C  Isaiah Hartenstein   5.1 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. C  Mfiondu Kabengele   1.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists
2. PG  JD Davison   0.7 Points, 0.3 Rebounds, 0.2 Assists
3. C  Mike Muscala   6.3 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. PG  Payton Pritchard   4.7 Points, 1.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. C  Luke Kornet   3.7 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. PG  Marcus Smart   11.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Mar 03 MIA +1.5 217.0 122-120
Wed, Mar 01 BKN -7.5 223.5 142-118
Mon, Feb 27 BOS +2.0 224.5 109-94
Sat, Feb 25 NO -4.0 223.5 128-106
Fri, Feb 24 WAS +1.0 227.0 115-109

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Mar 03 BKN -10.5 227.5 115-105
Wed, Mar 01 CLE -5.0 219.0 117-113
Mon, Feb 27 NY -2.0 224.5 109-94
Sat, Feb 25 PHI -1.0 225.5 110-107
Thu, Feb 23 IND -8.0 233.0 142-138
Betting Insights:

Boston Celtics

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

New York Knicks

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

