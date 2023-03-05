New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 03/05/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|New York Knicks
|Open
|+5
|-110
|O 227.5
|-110
|+172
|Current
|+5.5
|-110
|228
|-110
|+180
|Boston Celtics
|Open
|-5
|-110
|U 227.5
|-110
|-205
|Current
|-5.5
|-110
|228
|-110
|-215
Projected Lineups:
New York Knicks
|1.
|PG
|Derrick Rose
|5.6 Points, 1.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Miles McBride
|3.2 Points, 0.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Trevor Keels
|1.5 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists
|4.
|C
|Jericho Sims
|3.5 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Julius Randle
|25.3 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
|6.
|C
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|5.1 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
Boston Celtics
|1.
|C
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|1.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists
|2.
|PG
|JD Davison
|0.7 Points, 0.3 Rebounds, 0.2 Assists
|3.
|C
|Mike Muscala
|6.3 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Payton Pritchard
|4.7 Points, 1.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|5.
|C
|Luke Kornet
|3.7 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Marcus Smart
|11.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
New York Knicks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Mar 03
|MIA
|+1.5
|217.0
|122-120
|Wed, Mar 01
|BKN
|-7.5
|223.5
|142-118
|Mon, Feb 27
|BOS
|+2.0
|224.5
|109-94
|Sat, Feb 25
|NO
|-4.0
|223.5
|128-106
|Fri, Feb 24
|WAS
|+1.0
|227.0
|115-109
Boston Celtics
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Mar 03
|BKN
|-10.5
|227.5
|115-105
|Wed, Mar 01
|CLE
|-5.0
|219.0
|117-113
|Mon, Feb 27
|NY
|-2.0
|224.5
|109-94
|Sat, Feb 25
|PHI
|-1.0
|225.5
|110-107
|Thu, Feb 23
|IND
|-8.0
|233.0
|142-138
Betting Insights:
Boston Celtics
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
New York Knicks
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023