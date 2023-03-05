New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/05

Date: 03/05/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline New York Knicks Open +5 -110 O 227.5 -110 +172 Current +5.5 -110 228 -110 +180 Boston Celtics Open -5 -110 U 227.5 -110 -205 Current -5.5 -110 228 -110 -215

New York Knicks Projected Lineups: 1. PG Derrick Rose 5.6 Points, 1.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 2. PG Miles McBride 3.2 Points, 0.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 3. SG Trevor Keels 1.5 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists 4. C Jericho Sims 3.5 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists 5. PF Julius Randle 25.3 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 6. C Isaiah Hartenstein 5.1 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists Boston Celtics 1. C Mfiondu Kabengele 1.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists 2. PG JD Davison 0.7 Points, 0.3 Rebounds, 0.2 Assists 3. C Mike Muscala 6.3 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 4. PG Payton Pritchard 4.7 Points, 1.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 5. C Luke Kornet 3.7 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists 6. PG Marcus Smart 11.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists

New York Knicks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 03 MIA +1.5 217.0 122-120 Wed, Mar 01 BKN -7.5 223.5 142-118 Mon, Feb 27 BOS +2.0 224.5 109-94 Sat, Feb 25 NO -4.0 223.5 128-106 Fri, Feb 24 WAS +1.0 227.0 115-109 Last 5 Against The Spread: Boston Celtics DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 03 BKN -10.5 227.5 115-105 Wed, Mar 01 CLE -5.0 219.0 117-113 Mon, Feb 27 NY -2.0 224.5 109-94 Sat, Feb 25 PHI -1.0 225.5 110-107 Thu, Feb 23 IND -8.0 233.0 142-138