NFL 2023 Free Agency: Indianapolis Colts Team Needs by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to rebuild their roster after multiple down seasons in recent years.

After finishing the 2022 season with a 4-12-1 record, the Colts are seemingly headed toward a rebuild. The obvious approach to a rebuild starts in the NFL draft, but NFL free agency is another weapon to add players in hopes of filling gaps in the roster. With many young and exciting players filling up the free agency market, the Colts could have their eyes on multiple positions. Indy likely will elect to focus on re-signing their young players and skipping out on most of the big fish in free agency.

The AFC South is considered one of the weaker divisions in the NFL, but that doesn’t change the Colts’ need to improve their roster to rise into contention. The division has been up for grabs for years, but with the Jaguars a step ahead in their rebuild, it’s time for the Colts to get the ball rolling on their roster reshaping.

Below, we’ll highlight some of the biggest needs for the Indianapolis Colts as the NFL’s free agency period is set to open.

Offensive Line

Although the Indianapolis Colts have the highest-paid offensive line in the league, it doesn’t change the fact that the unit has clearly regressed. With rumors of All-Pro center Ryan Kelly being made available for trade, the Colts are clearly starting to plan for the future. The losses of swingman Chris Reed to the Minnesota Vikings and Mark Glowinski to the New York Giants last offseason took a toll on Indianapolis this season. The lack of depth showed, leaving Indy in a position to fill that void. The draft is undoubtedly an option, but free agency is an area where I expect the Colts to look and perhaps bring in some familiar faces for new head coach Shane Steichen.

Cornerback

The Colts’ secondary room has been very up and down in recent years. Last year’s big signing of Stephon Gilmore helped tremendously, but there is no certainty the seasoned veteran will return next year as the Colts head toward a rebuild. Slot corner Kenny Moore II has also regressed in his play this past season. Not to mention, cornerback Brandon Facyson signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts will certainly need to be in the market for a cornerback this offseason.

Wide Receiver

The Colts have been thin at wide receiver seemingly since Reggie Wayne retired. Outside of T.Y. Hilton, Indy has not exactly found their wide receiver of the future, especially since Hilton left as well. Michael Pittman Jr. has been excellent since entering the league, but getting a lack of consistency at the quarterback position has limited his growth. Alec Pierce will be a big building piece moving forward, but the team will still need depth behind these two wideouts.

Parris Campbell is currently a free agent, and following his first season being fully healthy, the speedster will be highly coveted by many teams. It will be a massive signing if the Colts can re-sign Campbell. Indianapolis may also lose Ashton Dulin as well. Dulin has improved yearly and finally carved himself a decent role this season doing the dirty work, especially in the run block for Indy. Bringing back these receivers and/or adding depth will be an underrated need heading into the offseason.