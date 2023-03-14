NFL Free Agency: Updated Best Remaining Top 10 Free Agents by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

With NFL Free Agency and some big names off the board, plenty of talented difference-makers are still available to help improve a team’s roster.

With that, let’s dive into the top ten remaining available players in NFL Free Agency.

1. Lamar Jackson (QB)

There will be some questions about his name being on this list because of semantics, but Lamar Jackson is free to talk to other teams and sign a contract. Even though the Baltimore Ravens will still be able to match any contract Jackson signs, he’s still able to go about the free-agent process. It will be a big storyline to follow during the NFL’s offseason. Day 1 didn’t see many noteworthy headlines from Jackson and his camp, meaning this could be a process that takes some time.

2. Orlando Brown Jr. (OT)

Protecting your quarterback is of the utmost importance in the NFL, and Orlando Brown Jr. does exactly that. Brown Jr. was a big part of the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line, but they went out and replaced him on Day 1 of free agency, meaning he’ll have a new address in 2o23.

3. James Bradberry (CB)

There were question marks entering last season if James Bradberry still had it as a lockdown cornerback, and he answered those questions and more, which should lead to another sizable contract. The Eagles lost multiple critical pieces on their defense in Day 1 of free agency. Will that ultimately cause them to circle back on a player like Bradberry?

4. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (S)

There’s undoubtedly chatter that Chauncey Gardner-Johnson won’t get a major payday because of his size, but there’s no doubt that he has the versatility needed to be a top safety in the league.

5. Bobby Wagner (LB)

Things didn’t work out for Bobby Wagner and the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, but he still was a difference-maker and should continue being that for whatever team lands him. His age might be a concern at 33, but he’s still been impactful. Wagner can afford to be patient, especially with the frequency that we saw linebackers head off the board as free agency opened.

6. Lavonte David (LB)

Sticking with veteran linebackers, Lavonte David has been a significant part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. Still, he might have priced himself out of sticking around with the 2020 Super Bowl winners. With the Bucs’ retaining Jamel Dean on defense, will David finish his career in different colors?

7. Jordan Poyer (S)

Jordan Poyer has been a critical contributor to a strong Buffalo Bills defense, but at age 32, there have been some question marks about his durability moving forward. Still, he likely has one more big-ticket contract in him, but he may have ultimately priced himself out of Buffalo.

8. Frank Clark (Edge)

It was a peculiar season for Frank Clark with the Kansas City Chiefs. The edge rusher was a big part of the team’s Super Bowl run but was relatively quiet during the regular season. In saying that, there aren’t many of his caliber remaining in free agency, and he should get the benefit of the doubt because of that.

9. Jakobi Meyers (WR)

Jakobi Meyers has been a strong, wide receiver in New England, but it’s fair to ask what he’d do in a more pass-heavy offense with better quarterback play. Depending on the price tag, he may return to New England, but if the market proves to be big for him as the top available wideout, that could lead to a change in scenery and a life-changing contract.

10. Adam Thielen (WR)

The former Minnesota Vikings wideout was a cap causality in the offseason. He dealt with injuries in 2022, but was still productive, just not at the level Minnesota needed him to be to justify his contract. He’s no longer an alpha wide receiver but can fit nicely as a number two three on a quality team.

Honorable Mention: Isaiah Wynn (OT)

It was a down season for Isaiah Wynn with the New England Patriots in 2022. Still, a change of scenery could be a difference-maker for a player that was headed in a much more positive direction entering last season.