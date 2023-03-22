NHL Best Bets: Coyotes vs. Oilers Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Edmonton Oilers hope to stave off the Arizona Coyotes tonight from Rogers Place.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

A lot separates the Edmonton Oilers and Arizona Coyotes in the standings, but the Coyotes have been playing some excellent hockey lately. The Coyotes haven’t made it easy on a management team looking to receive a top draft pick in 2023. At the other end of the ice, expectations were much higher for the Oilers as they look to solidify their standing in the Pacific Division.

This will be the second of three matchups between the clubs, which previously saw the Oilers throttle the Coyotes 8-2. Entering this contest, the Oilers have won four straight, posting an 8-2 record over their last ten, while the Coyotes are 6-2-2.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Coyotes are expected to start Ivan Prosvetov, while the Oilers should counter with Stuart Skinner. The Coyotes netminder has a 3-0 record with a .952 save percentage, while Skinner is 22-14-4 with a .911 save percentage. With an edge in experience, Skinner should have the advantage, but it’s hard to discount Prosvetov’s impressive start to his NHL career.

The Oilers are the better team, and they’ve proved that in their previous matchup. Edmonton has more to play for and has value in winning this game by multiple goals.

Best Bet: Oilers Puck Line -1.5 (-192)

The first matchup saw these clubs combine to score ten goals. Tonight’s total is set at 6.5, with the over juiced up at -140 and the under at +114. Edmonton is the highest-scoring team in the league, while both teams struggle to keep pucks out of their nets. Over the Coyotes’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in two, while the Oilers have seen that in four. With Edmonton’s goal-scoring and the Coyotes’ difficulty keeping pucks out of their net, so back the over tonight.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-140)

Connor McDavid has been putting up historic numbers and has been leading the way over their recent stretch. He’s tallied 12 points over the team’s last five and recorded an absurd 136 points in 71 games. The price for McDavid isn’t super appetizing to score tonight, and it might just be the most juice we’ve seen on a goal-scoring prop this year. Still, McDavid has value to score in this matchup.

Best Prop: Connor McDavid to Record Over 0.5 Goals (-138)