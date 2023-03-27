NHL Best Bets: Devils vs. Islanders Game Picks by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

Two Metropolitan Division rivals will face off as the New Jersey Devils visit the New York Islanders from UBS Arena.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Devils and Islanders are looking for points, but for different reasons. The Devils are in the running for the Metro Division title, three points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for the lead. Meanwhile, the Islanders are trying to solidify a playoff position, sitting in the Eastern Conference’s top wild-card spot.

This will be the third and final matchup between the clubs, with the Devils picking up a 4-1 victory and the Isles winning one 6-4. Entering this contest, the Devils are 5-3-2 over their last ten games, while the Islanders are 6-3-1.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Devils are expected to start Vitek Vanecek between the pipes, while the Islanders should counter with Ilya Sorokin. The Devils netminder has a 29-9-4 record with a .909 save percentage, while Sorokin is 26-19-7 with a .923 save percentage. The Islanders should have a slight edge in goal, but the Devils have a strong advantage everywhere else.

The Isles have been playing well of late and are proving to be a playoff-quality team, but the Devils are on a different level. New Jersey is priced at -126 on the moneyline, and we’re happy to back that in this contest.

Best Bet: Devils moneyline (-126)

The first two matchups between these clubs saw five and ten goals scored. The total for this contest is set at 6.5, with the over priced at +110, while the under is sitting at -134. The Devils and Islanders sit inside the top six in goals allowed per game, while New Jersey is also in fifth in goals scored per game. Over the Devils’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in four, while the Islanders have seen that in three. With what we’ve seen from these clubs down the stretch, there’s value in backing the over 6.5 tonight at +110.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (+110)

There are a lot of talented players on the Devils’ roster, but one has been leading the charge lately. Jesper Bratt has been a key contributor for New Jersey, leading the club with four goals over their last five games. In addition, he’s compiled 31 goals, which has him sitting third on the club. Bratt has been a central cog in New Jersey’s offense and is undervalued with his price to find the back of the net at +198.

Best Prop: Jesper Bratt to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+198)