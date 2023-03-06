NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Stars Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Calgary Flames are looking to get back in the Western Conference playoff picture tonight when they visit the Dallas Stars.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It has not been an excellent year for the Flames, who had definite expectations to be a contending team in the West. That hasn’t ultimately transpired after the club made some foundational trades in the offseason to shake up their core. There’s a lot of talent on this roster, but we just haven’t seen it all ultimately come together, which has them listed as slight road underdogs tonight, where they’re priced at +110 on the moneyline, compared to the Stars sitting at -132.

These two clubs enter this matchup on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Flames have been struggling and continue to fall in the Western Conference standings, which has seen them post a 2-5-3 record over their past ten games. Dallas is on a much more positive trajectory, winning three straight games and owning a 4-3-3 record over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the Flames are expected to start Jacob Markstrom, while the Stars should do the same with Jake Oettinger. The Flames’ netminder has been a big reason for their overall struggles, posting a 15-17-8 record, paired with a .890 save percentage. Oettinger has continued to be a star in goal, posting a 26-8-10 record, along with a .922 save percentage.

With the Stars having a sizable edge in goal and playing much better hockey at the moment, it’s hard to look away from them in this matchup, especially when you consider their solid price tag. We have difficulty trusting what the Flames are offering at the moment, and we’re very content in siding with the home side tonight at -132.

Best Bet: Stars moneyline (-132)

Goal scoring certainly hasn’t been the biggest focus for either the Stars or the Flames, who both prefer to play a more defensive-minded style of hockey. The Stars sit third in the NHL in goals allowed per game, while the Flames are above the midway point in 14th. In saying that, an earlier matchup between these clubs did see them combine for eleven goals. Over the past five Flames games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in two matchups, while the Stars have seen that transpire in three. Don’t expect history to repeat itself with another offensive affair, meaning siding with the under six at -120 has some value.

Best Bet: Under six (-120)

Finding value in the goal-scoring department is more challenging in a matchup like this. Still, there’s been some players on hot streaks for the Dallas Stars that warrant consideration tonight. Roope Hintz has continued to be one of the club’s leaders offensively and heads the team with six goals over their past five games. In addition, he’s also compiled 58 points in 55 games and is someone that will be relied upon to be an offensive contributor tonight. Hintz is likely undervalued at his price to score tonight at +186, and that’s a number we feel comfortable backing.

Best Prop: Roope Hintz to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+186)