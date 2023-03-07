NHL Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to continue adding to their Western Conference-leading point totals when they visit the Florida Panthers tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Even though many might not think of the Golden Knights as an elite team this season, they’ve quietly been holding onto the best record in the West and have been doing so amidst injury issues. On the other hand, the Panthers have not been able to get in a groove this season, and this comes one year after capturing the Presidents’ Trophy. The Panthers are still listed as home favorites in this matchup at -140 on the moneyline, while the Golden Knights are at +116.

This will be the second matchup between these clubs, which initially saw the Golden Knights double up the Panthers 4-2. Vegas enters this matchup playing better hockey, having posted three straight victories and a 7-1-2 record over their past ten games. The Panthers are at a mediocre 5-5 over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the Golden Knights are expected to start Adin Hill in net, while the Panthers should do the same with Sergei Bobrovsky. The Golden Knights’ netminder has been solid, posting a 16-6-1 record, paired with a .914 save percentage. Despite having the priciest goalie contract in the NHL, Bobrovsky hasn’t performed like it, tallying a 19-17-2 record, along with a .906 save percentage.

The Panthers are a strong team at home and have continued to do good things offensively, but this Vegas team is tough to solve defensively and will present a unique challenge tonight. With the plus-money odds that the Golden Knights are offering us on the moneyline, it’s hard to fade the streaking visitors in this matchup tonight.

Best Bet: Golden Knights moneyline (+116)

Earlier this season, these clubs combined to score six goals, while tonight’s total is set at 6.5, with the over juiced up at -140, while the under is priced at +112. The Panthers sit eighth in the NHL in goals scored per game, while the Golden Knights sit eighth in goals allowed per game. Over the Golden Knights’ past five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in two of those contests, while the Panthers have seen that transpire in just one game. Interestingly, despite the recent trends, the over is seeing traction. Even with that notion in mind, the under has too good of a value price tag to pass up tonight at +112.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (+112)

There are a lot of talented players suiting up for this matchup, and you’re starting to see much better offensive performances from Vegas, leading us to liking some of the goal-scoring prices tonight. Jack Eichel has taken some time to get acclimated with the Golden Knights, but he’s managed to tally four goals and two assists over their past five games to lead the club. Eichel has been a big part of the club’s recent success, and he’s priced at a very appealing number of +182 to light the lamp this evening.

Best Prop: Jack Eichel to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+182)