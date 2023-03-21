NHL Best Bets: Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Picks by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

Two of the top teams in the Metropolitan division are set to collide tonight, with the New York Rangers playing host to the Carolina Hurricanes.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

There’s a lot to like about the Hurricanes and Rangers, and both teams should be considered contenders to win the Eastern Conference. The Hurricanes continue to hold a one-point lead over the New Jersey Devils in the division, while the Rangers sit six points back. New York is listed as a slight home favorite tonight on the moneyline at -118, while the ‘Canes are priced at -104. This will be the third of four meetings between these clubs, which has already seen the Rangers pick up victories by scores of 5-3 and 6-2.

Entering this matchup, New York is playing strong hockey and have won four straight games amidst a 7-2-1 stretch over their past ten games. On the other hand, Carolina is having more trouble finding consistency at 6-4 over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Hurricanes are expected to start Frederik Andersen, while the Rangers should do the same with Igor Shesterkin. The Hurricanes netminder has posted an 18-7 record, paired with a .902 save percentage, while Shesterkin is sitting at 32-11-7, along with a .912 save percentage. In this type of matchup, it’s hard not to give the reigning Vezina trophy winner the advantage in goal.

The Rangers are playing much more consistently at the moment, and they appear to have shaken off the post-deadline rust and are starting to form some chemistry with the new pieces. They’ve already picked up two victories by multiple goals over Carolina this season, meaning targeting them to win this game outright on the moneyline has some value tonight at -118.

Best Bet: Rangers moneyline (-118)

The first two matchups saw them combine for eight goals in both games. Both the Rangers and Hurricanes sit inside the top ten in the NHL in goals allowed per game. Over the Hurricanes’ past five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored three times, while the Rangers have seen that transpire four times. Even with these teams being strong defensively, there’s definite value in backing them to hit the over 6.5 tonight at +112.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (+112)

A fair share of high-end talent is in this matchup tonight, giving some good value to target. One player that’s continued to put together another elite campaign is Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad. The Swedish center has compiled 77 points in 70 games and leads the squad with five goals and four assists over their past five games. The consistency that Zibanejad has brought to the table in 2023 is what gives him a compelling case to score tonight, which sits at a very appetizing number of +168.

Best Prop: Mika Zibanejad to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+168)