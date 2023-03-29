NHL Best Bets: Islanders vs. Capitals Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New York Islanders’ pursuit of an Eastern Conference postseason spot continues tonight when they visit the Washington Capitals.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It’s been a positive March for the Islanders, who occupy the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference as their odds of making the playoffs improve. The Isles are six points clear of the Florida Panthers at the playoff cut line and should feel good about their chances as they head toward the final stretch run.

Entering this contest, the Islanders are 6-3-1 over their last ten games, while the Capitals are 3-5-2. These teams have played twice already, with Washington winning both matchups.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Islanders are expected to ride Ilya Sorokin, while the Capitals should go with Darcy Kuemper. The Islanders netminder has been one of the top goalies, posting a 27-19-7 record with a .924 save percentage. The Capitals starter owns a 21-23-5 record with a .911 save percentage. The Isles should have the edge in goal tonight.

The Capitals have fallen off in the second half of this season, which doesn’t make them a team we feel confident in tonight. This is an excellent opportunity for the Islanders to solidify their wild card spot, so we like their moneyline price at -118.

Best Bet: Islanders moneyline (-118)

Through the first two matchups these clubs played, they combined to score seven and six goals. The total for tonight’s is set at 5.5, with the over priced at -120 and the under at -102. Neither team scores at a high clip, while the Islanders sit in the top five in goals allowed per game. Over the Islanders’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in three, while the Capitals have seen that in all five. With recent trends and the two previous matchups, targeting the over 5.5 has some value at -120.

Best Bet: Over 5.5 (-120)

Some players still warrant a look despite the Islanders not being a high-scoring team. Kyle Palmieri leads the club with four goals and two assists over their last five games. He has 31 points in 48 games and is a perfect fit in this grinding-style offense. Palmieri is listed at +250 to light the lamp tonight.

Best Prop: Kyle Palmieri to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+250)