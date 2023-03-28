NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Flames Game Picks by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Calgary Flames look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they play host to the surging Los Angeles Kings.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It might be too late for the Flames to return to the dance. There were high expectations heading into the season after some significant changes in the offseason, but they haven’t clicked and sit four points back of the Winnipeg Jets for the final playoff spot in the West. On the other hand, the Kings have been great in the second half of the season and are one of the hottest teams in March.

The Flames are home favorites on the moneyline at -134, while the Kings are at +112. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the clubs, which has seen the Kings post two victories and the Flames one.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Kings are expected to ride Joonas Korpisalo in the net, while the Flames should do the same with Jacob Markstrom. The Kings netminder has a 15-11-4 record with a .915 save percentage, while Markstrom is 20-20-10 with a .890 save percentage. Despite Markstrom’s experience, Korpisalo should have the edge tonight.

As much as Calgary needs this game to keep pace in the West, the Kings are on a heater, and it’s hard to fade their plus-money price. LA has won three in a row and has points in ten straight which makes us confident that their solid stretch of play will continue.

Best Bet: Kings moneyline (+112)

The first three matchups between these teams have seen eleven, seven, and ten goals. The total for tonight’s game is set at 6.5, with the over priced at +104 and the under at -128. The Kings boast the fifth-highest-scoring offense in the NHL, while both teams sit in the middle of the pack in goals allowed per game. Over the Kings’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in two, while the Flames have seen that in three. Considering their three previous contests, it’s hard to look away from the over in this matchup.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (+104)

If you’re looking for a hot team with streaking players, look no further than the Kings. Viktor Arvidsson is on fire, leading the clubs with six goals and two assists over their last five games. In addition, he’s registered 24 goals in 68 games. Arvidsson’s hot streak makes it hard to look away from his price to score at +205.

Best Prop: Viktor Arvidsson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+205)