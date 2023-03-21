NHL Best Bets: Kraken vs. Stars Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Two of the Western Conference’s top teams are set to face off tonight, with the surprising Seattle Kraken visiting the Dallas Stars.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It hasn’t been a good stretch of late for the Seattle Kraken, who’ve fallen into a wild card position. However, few expected them to be a playoff team in 2023, so it’s safe to say there’s still a lot to be optimistic about. The Stars weren’t expected to be battling to win the West, but they’re right in the running for the top seed. The Stars are home favorites on the moneyline at -162, while the Kraken are +134.

This will be the third and final matchup between the clubs, with the Stars posting two victories by scores of 4-3 and 5-2. Entering this matchup, the Kraken are a 6-3-1 over their last ten games, while the Stars are 7-3.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Kraken are expected to start Martin Jones, while the Stars should do the same with Jake Oettinger. The Kraken’s netminder has a 24-12-3 record with a .887 save percentage, while Oettinger is 30-10-10 with a .918 save percentage. It’s evident that the Stars have a sizable edge in the net tonight.

The edge between the pipes makes us gravitate toward the Stars. They’ve been playing strong hockey entering this contest and have dominated the season series.

Best Bet: Stars moneyline (-162)

The previous two matchups each saw seven goals scored. The total for tonight is set at 6.5, with the over listed at +100 and the under at -122. The Stars and Kraken sit inside the top eight in goals scored per game. Over the Kraken’s last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in four, while the Stars have also seen that in four. With recent trends and high-scoring tendencies, targeting the over 6.5 has value at +100.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (+100)

The Dallas Stars have a potent mix of veteran and young talent. Rookie Wyatt Johnston has stood out this season, leading the team with four goals over their last five games. In addition, Johnston has hit the 20-goal plateau and has shown signs of an uptick in points. Johnston has been a key reason why the Stars have returned to the win column lately, so there’s value in backing him to score at +245.

Best Prop: Wyatt Johnston to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+245)