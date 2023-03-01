NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Oilers Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two of the NHL’s top Canadian teams are set to collide tonight, with the Edmonton Oilers playing host to the surging Toronto Maple Leafs.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It’s been a crazy couple of days for the Maple Leafs, and some would say the same for the Oilers, with both franchises actively making trades ahead of Friday’s deadline. These are two of Canada’s best shots at ending the nation’s Stanley Cup drought, and both appear to be on positive trajectories after the moves. The Maple Leafs are listed as road favorites on the moneyline at -128, while the Oilers are +106.

This will be the first of two meetings between the clubs over the next 11 days. Entering this matchup, the Maple Leafs have won three straight and own a 7-3 record over their last ten games. The Oilers have lost two in a row and sit 3-3-4 over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Maple Leafs are expected to start Ilya Samsonov, while the Oilers should do the same with Stuart Skinner. The Maple Leafs’ netminder has a 22-7-2 record with a .918 save percentage, while Skinner is 15-13-4 with a .912 save percentage.

With the Maple Leafs’ recent hot stretch and the trades they’ve made, it’s hard to find many flaws on their roster. Toronto should continue its success on the road, so we’re backing the visitors on the moneyline at -128.

Best Bet: Maple Leafs moneyline (-128)

You first think about goal scoring when you see these two rosters, with both sides sitting inside the top seven in goals scored per game. The Maple Leafs have a sizable edge in goals allowed per game, sitting fourth, while the Oilers are 20th. Over the Maple Leafs’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in two, while the Oilers have seen that in three. Despite being set at seven, we’re comfortable backing the over at -134.

Best Bet: Over 7 (-1134)

There’s a lot of star talent on these rosters, and we’re expecting a lot of goals tonight. William Nylander doesn’t get the attention he deserves, leading the club with 33 goals. Nylander is undervalued to light the lamp at +146 and warrants strong consideration.

Best Prop: William Nylander to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+146)