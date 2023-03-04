NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Jets Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two of the top teams in Canada are set to face off later tonight, with the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Winnipeg Jets from the Canada Life Centre.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

This season, there have been many similarities with how the Oilers’ and Jets’ respective campaigns have transpired. Edmonton has a slight edge in the overall standings and is currently playing better hockey, but the Jets are still alive in the Central division conversation. This will be the third and final matchup between these clubs, which initially saw the Jets post a 2-1 victory while the Oilers picked up a 6-3 win of their own. Edmonton is listed as a road favorite on the moneyline at -138, while the Jets are at +115.

The Oilers have started to climb the standings again after making some nice trade deadline additions and are sitting at 4-3-3 over their past ten and have won two in a row. Winnipeg has struggled mainly lately, posting a 3-6-1 record over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the Oilers are expected to start Jack Campbell, while the Jets should be countering with Connor Hellebuyck. The Oilers netminder has posted a 17-8-4 record, paired with a .884 save percentage, while Hellebuyck is sitting at 26-19-2, with a .920 save percentage. The Jets should have the advantage in goal, but they’ve also struggled much more as a whole of late.

Edmonton looks to be a serious Stanley Cup contender after their successful trade deadline, and there’s good reason to be bullish about this squad. There are many more holes in this Jets team than we initially thought, and solid value tonight in backing the visitors on the moneyline at -138.

Best Bet: Oilers moneyline (-138)

The first two games in this season’s series saw very different results, with the first matchup tallying just three goals while the second saw nine. The total tonight is set relatively high at seven, with the over priced at -102 and the under at -120. The Oilers are the NHL’s highest-scoring team, while the Jets sit ninth in goals allowed per game. Over the Oilers’ past five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in four of those contests, while the Jets have seen that transpire in two. Even though we saw nine goals scored with these clubs last night, leg two of this home-and-home should be of the lower-scoring variety.

Best Bet: Under 7 (-120)

When you have the Edmonton Oilers on any given slate, it’s tough to resist the temptation of targeting their two superstar forwards. Connor McDavid has been on an absolute tear this year, and he’s continued to put up elite numbers over the team’s past five games, where he’s tallied an absurd eight goals and eight assists. It’s getting to the point where you’re almost expecting McDavid to score on a nightly basis, and he’s constantly been delivering, which is why there’s still value in his price to light the lamp, even when the number is juiced at -130.

Best Prop: Connor McDavid to Record Over 0.5 Goals (-130)