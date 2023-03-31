NHL Best Bets: Rangers vs. Sabres Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The red-hot New York Rangers have their sights set on the division title, but the pesky Buffalo Sabres stand in their way tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Rangers have been one of the hottest teams lately, finally meshing after adding multiple pieces. The Sabres were in a playoff race but have since fallen out. While Buffalo has a promising future, the Rangers are in win-now mode.

Entering this matchup, the Rangers are 7-2-1 over their last ten games, while the Sabres are 3-4-3. The Rangers are road favorites on the moneyline at -146, while the Sabres are +122.

Looking toward the projected goalie, the Rangers are expected to start Igor Shesterkin, while highly touted prospect Devon Levi will make his NHL debut for the Sabres. The Rangers netminder has a 34-13-7 record with a .914 save percentage. Levi put up great numbers in college and is expected to compete for the starting goalie role. Still, the Rangers have an edge in the net with the reigning Vezina winner.

The Rangers are fighting for home-ice advantage in the first round and the division title, so they need all the points they can get in matchups like these. New York has an attractive moneyline price at -146, and we’ll happily lay the juice with it.

Best Bet: Rangers moneyline (-146)

These teams have faced off just once this year which saw a low scoring 2-1 game, while tonight’s total is set at 6.5. The Sabres are the third-best scoring offense in the NHL, while the Rangers are fifth in goals allowed per game. Over the Rangers’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in two, while the Sabres have seen that in four. We expect a low-scoring affair with the projected goalie matchup, so target the under.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (+110)

The Rangers have several players who could find the back of the net in this matchup. Mika Zibanejad stands out as one of their top goal-scorers. The Swedish forward has 82 points in 75 games and is always a threat to light the lamp. Zibanejad is priced at +155 to score tonight, a number we’re comfortable backing.

Best Prop: Mika Zibanejad to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+155)