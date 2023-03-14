NHL Best Bets: Senators vs. Oilers Game Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Ottawa Senators are looking to continue their second-half run at a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference when they visit the Edmonton Oilers tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

After an offseason filled with positive changes for the Ottawa Senators, the overall results haven’t entirely come to fruition, even with them being within striking distance of the postseason. The Oilers are hanging onto a wild card position out West, but there are still some really nice pieces on this roster that warrant them being in the conversation with some of the NHL’s elite teams. The Oilers are listed as home favorites on the moneyline tonight at -210, while the Senators are at +172.

This will be the second meeting between these clubs, which originally saw the Oilers double up the Sens 6-3. The Senators enter this matchup after two straight losses and a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Oilers are also 6-4 over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Senators are expected to start Mads Sogaard, while the Oilers should be countering with Stuart Skinner. The Senators’ young netminder of the future has posted a 5-2-1 record, paired with a .894 save percentage, while Skinner is sitting at 19-14-4, along with a .911 save percentage. Despite not having much confidence in either goaltender, the Oilers should have the edge in this matchup.

The Senators need this victory, but the Oilers are trying to rise in the Pacific division standings and are rightfully sizable favorites in this contest. With Edmonton already proving themselves against the Sens last month, look for them to do so again in this contest at home and back them confidently on the puck line at +108.

Best Bet: Oilers Puck Line -1.5 (+108)

The earlier matchup between these clubs saw a combined nine goals scored, and tonight’s total is 6.5. The over is super juiced up at -168, while the under is priced at +136. The Oilers are the top-scoring offense in the NHL, while both sides have significant issues keeping pucks out of their nets. Over the Senators’ past five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in three of those contests, while the Oilers have also seen that transpire in three. With the recent trends and how these offenses are scoring right now, siding with the over 6.5 at -168 is the direction bettors should lean in.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-168)

This matchup has the makings of a very high-scoring affair between the Oilers and Senators, which means there will be a lot of value in the goal-scoring department. In the earlier matchup against the Sens, Leon Draisaitl recorded two points and was a key offensive contributor. He’s already tallied an otherworldly 98 points in 65 games while leading the club with six goals over their past five games. On any given slate, you can target either of the Oilers’ superstar talents, but we really like the value that Draisaitl is bringing to the table tonight at +116.

Best Prop: Leon Draisaitl to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+116)