NHL Playoff Picture: Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today
Multiple NHL teams in the West are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup, while others are just looking to qualify for the playoffs. The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche haven’t gotten off to the start many expected, but other teams are on the rise, like the Dallas Stars. Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today
Central Division
|Team
|Points
|Minnesota Wild
|95
|Colorado Avalanche
|94
|Dallas Stars
|92
|Winnipeg Jets
|85
|Nashville Predators
|80
|St. Louis Blues
|72
|Arizona Coyotes
|67
|Chicago Blackhawks
|54
Pacific Division
|Team
|Points
|Vegas Golden Knights
|98
|Los Angeles Kings
|96
|Edmonton Oilers
|93
|Seattle Kraken
|88
|Calgary Flames
|81
|Vancouver Canucks
|73
|Anaheim Ducks
|56
|San Jose Sharks
|53
Current Playoff Matchups
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets
Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken
Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers
For the first time in a long time, a new team sits atop the Central division. The Minnesota Wild have continued their strong March and now lead the pack with 95 points. A 7-1-2 stretch over their past ten games while sporting one of the top defensive teams in the NHL has led the Wild to sit pretty with under three weeks to go in the regular season. Minnesota would face off with the Seattle Kraken if the playoffs kicked off today. Seattle has been a great story to follow in their sophomore year in the league, but they’ve slowed down of late and have been less than mediocre in March.
Much like the Wild, the Vegas Golden Knights have been on a torrid pace. Vegas has won four in a row entering their matchup on Tuesday against their Pacific division foes in the Edmonton Oilers. Vegas continues to lead the Western Conference. The Golden Knights are on track to take on the Winnipeg Jets, but the Calgary Flames have been charging up the standings of late and making things interesting.
It’s impossible not to notice what the Colorado Avalanche are doing right now as they look to defend their 2022 Stanley Cup. The Avs are getting hot at the right time of year and have won three in a row while going 9-1 over their past ten. The Avs would collide with the Dallas Stars, who’ve dropped into third place in the Central over the past week.When are the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?
The NHL regular season concludes on April 13, 2023. The Stanley Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 17, 2023.