NHL Playoff Picture: Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today

6 hours ago

Multiple NHL teams in the West are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup, while others are just looking to qualify for the playoffs. The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche haven’t gotten off to the start many expected, but other teams are on the rise, like the Dallas Stars. Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today

Central Division

Team Points
Minnesota Wild 95
Colorado Avalanche 94
Dallas Stars 92
Winnipeg Jets 85
Nashville Predators 80
St. Louis Blues 72
Arizona Coyotes 67
Chicago Blackhawks  54

Pacific Division

Team Points
Vegas Golden Knights 98
Los Angeles Kings 96
Edmonton Oilers 93
Seattle Kraken 88
Calgary Flames 81
Vancouver Canucks 73
Anaheim Ducks 56
San Jose Sharks  53

Current Playoff Matchups 

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets

Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

For the first time in a long time, a new team sits atop the Central division. The Minnesota Wild have continued their strong March and now lead the pack with 95 points. A 7-1-2 stretch over their past ten games while sporting one of the top defensive teams in the NHL has led the Wild to sit pretty with under three weeks to go in the regular season. Minnesota would face off with the Seattle Kraken if the playoffs kicked off today. Seattle has been a great story to follow in their sophomore year in the league, but they’ve slowed down of late and have been less than mediocre in March. 

Much like the Wild, the Vegas Golden Knights have been on a torrid pace. Vegas has won four in a row entering their matchup on Tuesday against their Pacific division foes in the Edmonton Oilers. Vegas continues to lead the Western Conference. The Golden Knights are on track to take on the Winnipeg Jets, but the Calgary Flames have been charging up the standings of late and making things interesting. 

It’s impossible not to notice what the Colorado Avalanche are doing right now as they look to defend their 2022 Stanley Cup. The Avs are getting hot at the right time of year and have won three in a row while going 9-1 over their past ten. The Avs would collide with the Dallas Stars, who’ve dropped into third place in the Central over the past week. 

When are the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The NHL regular season concludes on April 13, 2023. The Stanley Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 17, 2023. 

