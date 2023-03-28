NHL Playoff Picture: Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today by SportsGrid 6 hours ago

Multiple NHL teams in the West are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup, while others are just looking to qualify for the playoffs. The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche haven’t gotten off to the start many expected, but other teams are on the rise, like the Dallas Stars. Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today

Central Division

Team Points Minnesota Wild 95 Colorado Avalanche 94 Dallas Stars 92 Winnipeg Jets 85 Nashville Predators 80 St. Louis Blues 72 Arizona Coyotes 67 Chicago Blackhawks 54

Pacific Division

Team Points Vegas Golden Knights 98 Los Angeles Kings 96 Edmonton Oilers 93 Seattle Kraken 88 Calgary Flames 81 Vancouver Canucks 73 Anaheim Ducks 56 San Jose Sharks 53

Current Playoff Matchups

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets

Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

For the first time in a long time, a new team sits atop the Central division. The Minnesota Wild have continued their strong March and now lead the pack with 95 points. A 7-1-2 stretch over their past ten games while sporting one of the top defensive teams in the NHL has led the Wild to sit pretty with under three weeks to go in the regular season. Minnesota would face off with the Seattle Kraken if the playoffs kicked off today. Seattle has been a great story to follow in their sophomore year in the league, but they’ve slowed down of late and have been less than mediocre in March.

Much like the Wild, the Vegas Golden Knights have been on a torrid pace. Vegas has won four in a row entering their matchup on Tuesday against their Pacific division foes in the Edmonton Oilers. Vegas continues to lead the Western Conference. The Golden Knights are on track to take on the Winnipeg Jets, but the Calgary Flames have been charging up the standings of late and making things interesting.

It’s impossible not to notice what the Colorado Avalanche are doing right now as they look to defend their 2022 Stanley Cup. The Avs are getting hot at the right time of year and have won three in a row while going 9-1 over their past ten. The Avs would collide with the Dallas Stars, who’ve dropped into third place in the Central over the past week.

The NHL regular season concludes on April 13, 2023. The Stanley Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 17, 2023.