Oilers' Evander Kane Could be Out Until Thursday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Evander Kane may not return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup until Thursday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Ken Holland says Evander Kane will be on the upcoming Oilers road trip and will start skating tomorrow. Holland expects Kane to return to the lineup as early as next Thursday at BOS and no later than March 14 vs. OTT. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) March 3, 2023

Kane has already missed six games due to the upper-body injury. This is quickly becoming a lost regular season for Kane in his first full campaign in Edmonton. Between this issue and the injury to his wrist, Kane only has nine goals and 19 points in 24 games. That being said, it may not matter. The Oilers should qualify for the playoffs, and how Kane performs during the postseason will be much more important than what happens the rest of this regular season.