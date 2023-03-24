Pacers G Tyrese Haliburton to Play Friday vs. Celtics by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Per team reporter Jeremiah Johnson, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) will play on Friday night against the Boston Celtics.

Rick Carlisle says Tyrese Haliburton is playing tonight in Boston. Chris Duarte is out. — Jeremiah Johnson (@PacersJJ) March 24, 2023

Haliburton has been out for over two weeks with a sprained right ankle, but he’ll be back for a pivotal road matchup against the Celtics. He’s been an excellent pickup for Indiana this season, willing them to a handful of wins with his playmaking. The Pacers hope to battle back into a play-in spot as they sit in 11th in the Eastern Conference, a game and a half back of the Chicago Bulls.

Haliburton is averaging 20.8 points, 10.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in 54 starts. With him back, expect Oshae Brissett to head back to the bench after a pair of spot starts this week.

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Odds

The Indiana Pacers are currently 10.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics on Friday night, with the total set at 236.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.