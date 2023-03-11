Panthers' Anthony Duclair Missed Friday's Game vs. Blackhawks by SportsGrid 20 minutes ago

Anthony Duclair missed the game Friday for the Florida Panthers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers’ official website reports.

Duclair (illness) is out tonight, per Maurice.



Belief is he?ll be good to go tomorrow. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) March 10, 2023

Duclair is dealing with an illness, not COVID-19 related. He is expected to play Saturday versus the Winnipeg Jets. Duclair has only played five games this season as he was out with a torn Achilles tendon. He has a goal and two assists in those five games.

The Panthers are on the outside looking in regarding the playoffs and will need to string several wins together to make the dance. This is quite the fall when you consider this team won the Presidents’ Trophy last year for the most points during the regular season.