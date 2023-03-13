Patriots Trade TE Jonnu Smith to Falcons by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports, the New England Patriots have traded tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Sources: The #Patriots are trading TE Jonnu Smith to the #Falcons, as a former big-ticket free agent heads elsewhere and creates space for New England. pic.twitter.com/Cmeh0QJt1F — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Following a breakout season in 2020 while a member of the Tennessee Titans (41 catches, 448 yards, eight TDs), Smith inked a four-year, $50 million free agent contract with the Patriots. However, the 27-year-old failed to live up to his lofty deal, recording 55 catches for 539 yards and one touchdown across two seasons in Foxboro.

The move frees up cap space for the Pats ahead of the league’s free agency period, which is set to open on Wednesday.

In Atlanta, Smith will reunite with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who served as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator from 2019-2020. The Florida International alum provides the Falcons with a capable receiving option, although his fantasy value will likely be limited playing behind starting tight end Kyle Pitts.

You can find the latest NFL odds over on FanDuel Sportsbook.