PG Tre Jones Out as Spurs Host Thunder on Sunday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Tre Jones has been absent for most of the past month, and his status won’t change on Sunday when the San Antonio Spurs host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jones is expected to miss his 11th contest over the Spurs’ last 15 games due to a non-COVID-related illness.

Spurs rule Tre Jones out tonight vs. OKC with a non-COVID illness.



Keldon Johnson (foot soreness), Jeremy Sochan (knee soreness) remain questionable. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 12, 2023

Injuries have limited Jones to 55 contests this year, although his absence has been more pronounced lately. The former second-round pick has played just four times since February 1.

Worse, it appears his injury woes are impacting his performance. Jones is averaging just 9.0 points and 3.5 rebounds across the modest four-game sample.

Malaki Branham has stepped up in place of Jones in the Spurs’ backcourt. The rookie guard out of Ohio State averages 11.4 points and 3.8 rebounds as a starter.

The Spurs could embrace the role of spoiler down the stretch, starting Sunday against the Thunder. FanDuel Sportsbook has the home side priced as +3 underdogs, with the total set at 237.