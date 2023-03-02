Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 03/02/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Open
|+3
|-110
|O 228.5
|-110
|+128
|Current
|+4
|-108
|229
|-112
|+152
|Dallas Mavericks
|Open
|-3
|-110
|U 228.5
|-110
|-152
|Current
|-4
|-112
|229
|-108
|-180
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia 76ers
|1.
|C
|Joel Embiid
|33.0 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
|2.
|SG
|James Harden
|21.6 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 10.6 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|19.6 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Tobias Harris
|15.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|5.
|SG
|DeAnthony Melton
|10.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|6.
|PF
|P.J. Tucker
|3.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
Dallas Mavericks
|1.
|PG
|Luka Doncic
|33.2 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Kyrie Irving
|26.7 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Christian Wood
|17.5 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|14.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Reggie Bullock
|7.0 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|6.
|C
|Maxi Kleber
|6.3 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Philadelphia 76ers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Mar 01
|MIA
|+4.0
|216.5
|119-96
|Mon, Feb 27
|MIA
|-5.5
|217.0
|101-99
|Sat, Feb 25
|BOS
|+1.0
|225.5
|110-107
|Thu, Feb 23
|MEM
|-3.5
|232.0
|110-105
|Wed, Feb 15
|CLE
|-2.0
|216.5
|118-112
Dallas Mavericks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 28
|IND
|-9.0
|236.5
|124-122
|Sun, Feb 26
|LAL
|-4.5
|235.5
|111-108
|Thu, Feb 23
|SA
|-14.5
|239.0
|142-116
|Wed, Feb 15
|DEN
|+6.0
|229.0
|118-109
|Mon, Feb 13
|MIN
|-6.5
|232.5
|124-121
Betting Insights:
Dallas Mavericks
- 10-18 (.345) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
- 19-10 (.655) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
Philadelphia 76ers
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023