Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/02

Date: 03/02/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Philadelphia 76ers Open +3 -110 O 228.5 -110 +128 Current +4 -108 229 -112 +152 Dallas Mavericks Open -3 -110 U 228.5 -110 -152 Current -4 -112 229 -108 -180

Philadelphia 76ers Projected Lineups: 1. C Joel Embiid 33.0 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 2. SG James Harden 21.6 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 10.6 Assists 3. PG Tyrese Maxey 19.6 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 4. SF Tobias Harris 15.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 5. SG DeAnthony Melton 10.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 6. PF P.J. Tucker 3.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists Dallas Mavericks 1. PG Luka Doncic 33.2 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists 2. PG Kyrie Irving 26.7 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists 3. PF Christian Wood 17.5 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 4. SF Tim Hardaway Jr. 14.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 5. SF Reggie Bullock 7.0 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 6. C Maxi Kleber 6.3 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Philadelphia 76ers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Mar 01 MIA +4.0 216.5 119-96 Mon, Feb 27 MIA -5.5 217.0 101-99 Sat, Feb 25 BOS +1.0 225.5 110-107 Thu, Feb 23 MEM -3.5 232.0 110-105 Wed, Feb 15 CLE -2.0 216.5 118-112 Last 5 Against The Spread: Dallas Mavericks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 28 IND -9.0 236.5 124-122 Sun, Feb 26 LAL -4.5 235.5 111-108 Thu, Feb 23 SA -14.5 239.0 142-116 Wed, Feb 15 DEN +6.0 229.0 118-109 Mon, Feb 13 MIN -6.5 232.5 124-121