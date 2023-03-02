Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/02
Date: 03/02/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open +3   -110   O 228.5   -110   +128  
 Current +4   -108   229   -112   +152  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -3   -110   U 228.5   -110   -152  
 Current -4   -112   229   -108   -180  
Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.0 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.6 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 10.6 Assists
3. PG  Tyrese Maxey   19.6 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. SF  Tobias Harris   15.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. SG  DeAnthony Melton   10.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. PF  P.J. Tucker   3.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.2 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   26.7 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. PF  Christian Wood   17.5 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   14.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. SF  Reggie Bullock   7.0 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. C  Maxi Kleber   6.3 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Mar 01 MIA +4.0 216.5 119-96
Mon, Feb 27 MIA -5.5 217.0 101-99
Sat, Feb 25 BOS +1.0 225.5 110-107
Thu, Feb 23 MEM -3.5 232.0 110-105
Wed, Feb 15 CLE -2.0 216.5 118-112

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 28 IND -9.0 236.5 124-122
Sun, Feb 26 LAL -4.5 235.5 111-108
Thu, Feb 23 SA -14.5 239.0 142-116
Wed, Feb 15 DEN +6.0 229.0 118-109
Mon, Feb 13 MIN -6.5 232.5 124-121
Betting Insights:

Dallas Mavericks

  • 10-18 (.345) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • 19-10 (.655) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023

Philadelphia 76ers

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
