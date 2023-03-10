Philadelphia Flyers Fire GM Chuck Fletcher by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Philadelphia Flyers have fired general manager and president of hockey operations Chuck Fletcher.

Hired by the Flyers on Dec. 3, 2018, Philadelphia has made the playoffs once during Fletcher’s tenure and currently sits seventh in the Metropolitan Division with 59 points (24-30-11).

“This morning, we released Chuck Fletcher from his president and general manager responsibilities,” said Flyers governor Dave Scott in a statement. “We are grateful for his hard work and dedication to this organization, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward. Chuck faced significant challenges during his time as President and General Manager, including some that were outside of his control, but we have reached a point at which we must move in a different direction and look to the future under new leadership.”

Former Flyer Daniel Briere will replace Fletcher on an interim basis.

Philadelphia wraps up its three-game road trip Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins (33-22-10).

