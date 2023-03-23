Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins Carted Off with Knee Injury by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a potentially serious blow as first baseman Rhys Hoskins was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury during Thursday’s Grapefruit League contest against the Detroit Tigers, according to ESPN.com.

Hoskins’s injury was of the non-contact variety, the 30-year-old attempting to field a grounder off the bat of Detroit’s Austin Meadows in the second inning.

Hoskins will undergo testing on the knee, although the club has not announced an official diagnosis.

The California native appeared in 156 games for the Phillies last season, slashing .246/.332/.462 with 30 home runs and 79 RBI. He continued his strong play in the postseason, launching six more long balls, including four in the NLCS, as Philadelphia made an unlikely run to the World Series.

The Phillies are already down star outfielder Bryce Harper, who is not expected to return until after the All-Star break following Tommy John Surgery, as well as top pitching prospect Andrew Painter due to a UCL sprain.

