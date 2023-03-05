Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/05
Date: 03/05/2023
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Open
|+2.5
|-110
|O 228
|-110
|+118
|Current
|+2
|-110
|228.5
|-110
|+110
|Orlando Magic
|Open
|-2.5
|-110
|U 228
|-110
|-138
|Current
|-2
|-110
|228.5
|-110
|-130
Projected Lineups:
Portland Trail Blazers
|1.
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|32.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|20.7 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Matisse Thybulle
|3.5 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Cam Reddish
|10.0 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|5.
|C
|Drew Eubanks
|6.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Trendon Watford
|5.7 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
Orlando Magic
|1.
|PF
|Paolo Banchero
|19.9 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Markelle Fultz
|13.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
|3.
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|15.0 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Franz Wagner
|18.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Cole Anthony
|12.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Jalen Suggs
|9.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Portland Trail Blazers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Mar 03
|ATL
|+8.0
|242.0
|129-111
|Wed, Mar 01
|NO
|-3.5
|235.5
|121-110
|Tue, Feb 28
|GS
|+5.0
|234.5
|123-105
|Sun, Feb 26
|HOU
|-9.5
|230.5
|131-114
|Thu, Feb 23
|SAC
|+10.5
|235.0
|133-116
Orlando Magic
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Mar 03
|CHA
|-3.5
|225.0
|117-106
|Wed, Mar 01
|MIL
|+8.0
|229.0
|139-117
|Mon, Feb 27
|NO
|+4.5
|229.0
|101-93
|Sat, Feb 25
|IND
|-2.5
|230.5
|121-108
|Thu, Feb 23
|DET
|-8.0
|229.5
|108-106
Betting Insights:
Orlando Magic
- 2-4 (.286) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Portland Trail Blazers
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 1-4 (.200) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023