Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/05

Date: 03/05/2023 Time: 06:00 PM Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Portland Trail Blazers Open +2.5 -110 O 228 -110 +118 Current +2 -110 228.5 -110 +110 Orlando Magic Open -2.5 -110 U 228 -110 -138 Current -2 -110 228.5 -110 -130

Portland Trail Blazers Projected Lineups: 1. PG Damian Lillard 32.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists 2. PF Jerami Grant 20.7 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists 3. SG Matisse Thybulle 3.5 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists 4. SF Cam Reddish 10.0 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 5. C Drew Eubanks 6.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 6. PF Trendon Watford 5.7 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists Orlando Magic 1. PF Paolo Banchero 19.9 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 2. PG Markelle Fultz 13.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists 3. C Wendell Carter Jr. 15.0 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 4. SF Franz Wagner 18.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists 5. PG Cole Anthony 12.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 6. SG Jalen Suggs 9.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

Portland Trail Blazers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 03 ATL +8.0 242.0 129-111 Wed, Mar 01 NO -3.5 235.5 121-110 Tue, Feb 28 GS +5.0 234.5 123-105 Sun, Feb 26 HOU -9.5 230.5 131-114 Thu, Feb 23 SAC +10.5 235.0 133-116 Last 5 Against The Spread: Orlando Magic DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 03 CHA -3.5 225.0 117-106 Wed, Mar 01 MIL +8.0 229.0 139-117 Mon, Feb 27 NO +4.5 229.0 101-93 Sat, Feb 25 IND -2.5 230.5 121-108 Thu, Feb 23 DET -8.0 229.5 108-106