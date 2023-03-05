Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

1 hours ago

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/05
Date: 03/05/2023
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +2.5   -110   O 228   -110   +118  
 Current +2   -110   228.5   -110   +110  
Orlando Magic  Open -2.5   -110   U 228   -110   -138  
 Current -2   -110   228.5   -110   -130  
Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   32.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. PF  Jerami Grant   20.7 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
3. SG  Matisse Thybulle   3.5 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
4. SF  Cam Reddish   10.0 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. C  Drew Eubanks   6.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. PF  Trendon Watford   5.7 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   19.9 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. PG  Markelle Fultz   13.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.0 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
4. SF  Franz Wagner   18.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   12.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. SG  Jalen Suggs   9.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Mar 03 ATL +8.0 242.0 129-111
Wed, Mar 01 NO -3.5 235.5 121-110
Tue, Feb 28 GS +5.0 234.5 123-105
Sun, Feb 26 HOU -9.5 230.5 131-114
Thu, Feb 23 SAC +10.5 235.0 133-116

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Mar 03 CHA -3.5 225.0 117-106
Wed, Mar 01 MIL +8.0 229.0 139-117
Mon, Feb 27 NO +4.5 229.0 101-93
Sat, Feb 25 IND -2.5 230.5 121-108
Thu, Feb 23 DET -8.0 229.5 108-106
Betting Insights:

Orlando Magic

  • 2-4 (.286) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Portland Trail Blazers

  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 1-4 (.200) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related